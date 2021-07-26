GLASGOW – Barren County magistrates had several questions last week about a planned judicial center project.
Judge-Executive Micheal Hale, who is chairman of the Barren County Judicial Center Project Development Board, presented to fiscal court a conceptual site plan for the judicial center project he developed with Wes Simpson, chairman of the Glasgow Downtown Park Committee. Hale presented the same plan to the Glasgow City Council on July 12.
Hale said the county would acquire land extending from Front to West Main streets for the project.
“We have spoken to the owners of the glass building. We can acquire that,” he said.
As for the Dollar General store property in that area, Hale said: “We are in negotiations with that, currently.”
The county would enter into a land usage agreement for property for a farmers’ market, splash pad and playground for 99 years, or however long it needs to be with the city and the county.
Fiscal court would ask the city council to close Ford Drive and take out a portion of Water Street. The judicial center, a three-story, 56,000-square-foot building, would face a green space.
Danny Rhoades, executive officer for the Department of Court Facilities for the Kentucky Administrative Office of Courts, was on hand to answer magistrates’ questions.
Magistrate Carl Dickerson asked about funding.
A memorandum of understanding between the AOC and the county said the project is included in the Kentucky Judicial Branch’s 2020-2026 Capital Plan at a cost of $32.1 million. It also said $3.1 million in general fund support is budgeted in each fiscal year for use allowance payments. The AOC portion of the project is not to exceed $31.6 million, the 2020 Kentucky General Assembly allocation for the local facilities fund for Barren County.
Dickerson said it was his impression the AOC would pay for everything upfront for the new judicial center.
“Now we find out we have to sell general obligation bonds, which makes the county obligated to pay if the state doesn’t,” he said.
Dickerson questioned whether the county will have to approve bonds. Rhoades said fiscal court, as well as the county’s public properties board, will have to approve bonds.
Dickerson also asked about the proposed land purchase.
“Are you all in the habit of purchasing land to build municipal parks on?” he asked.
The AOC has a land acquisition line item in its budget.
“This is not something that we generally do. We do provide land for parking that is programmed in our judicial center building. We have entered into land use agreements with the county and the city in other counties,” Rhoades said.
Dickerson asked Rhoades if the AOC would agree to the county buying the property just for the new judicial center.
“The project development board, which is the board that meets in relation to the judicial center project, has made a decision to pursue all of that property just so we can position how we would like to on the site, as well (as) get the amount of parking that we would need,” Rhoades said.
Dickerson asked Rhoades if the AOC can make fiscal court and the county’s public properties board approve the funding, and Rhoades said, “No.”
Magistrate Trent Riddle said he thought the judicial center project was “being oversold a little bit” but said he wasn’t saying it wasn’t a good project.
“My concern is what if it doesn’t do what they are saying it’s going to do. ... There’s no room to grow. If we need more space to grow our judicial center or for another government facility, we have no room,” he said. “That’s the part that concerns me about this particular piece of property and the way it is laid out.”
Rhoades said the AOC has met all of its program space needs with the design.
Dickerson also asked about the ownership of the Barren County Courthouse, which consists of 36,000 square feet.
The courthouse is owned by the county, but the AOC has a lease agreement with the county due to an existing bond obligation, Rhoades said.
Dickerson told Rhoades no one has been able to find a copy of the document concerning the bond obligation.
“I would like to see it because I’m thinking there may be a clause in there that says if the county suffers an economic problem because of a project that they can give 60 days and move the courts out of the AOC building. Is that something that happens?” Dickerson said.
Rhoades referenced a state law that says the county is obligated to provide space for judicial operations.
Magistrate Mark Bowman asked what agency is making the payment on the current courthouse, and Rhoades said the AOC will continue to make the payments until it no longer occupies the building.
Riddle asked how much is owed on the courthouse, and Rhoades said about $1.7 million.
Hale told magistrates that he, along with County Treasurer Jenny Hoffman, ran some numbers and that by the time the new judicial center is built there will be roughly $750,000 left to pay on the courthouse.
It will take about three years before the new judicial center is complete. Once the new building is finished, the AOC will no longer occupy the courthouse.
One reason the AOC is wanting to move forward as quickly as possible with the new judicial center project is the interest rates.
The bonds for the new judicial center project will be for 20 years, and the interest rate could be below 2%.
As for repairs to the courthouse, Dickerson asked if the AOC would make those before the new judicial center is constructed.
The AOC will occupy the courthouse for the next three to four years and Rhoades said it wants to make sure it is maintained at the level it needs to be to be functional.
As for how the project was advertised, Dickerson pointed out the county has a claim for payment from the Lexington Herald-Leader for advertising, as well as one from the Barren County Progress.
“Our MOU said we have to advertise in two papers,” Dickerson said.
He asked if the advertisement was published in the Courier-Journal and noted it is a newspaper with statewide coverage.
The advertisements were for architectural and construction manager services, Rhoades said.
“It should have been advertised twice,” he said.
But Dickerson said the advertisement was published only once.
“I’m just wondering what repercussions that will have …,” he said. “You all have already broken your own rules because you didn’t advertise in two statewide publications.”
Rhoades pointed out the advertisement was published in a local newspaper.
“I know, but the MOU says two statewide publications,” Dickerson said.
No action was taken during Tuesday’s meeting regarding the new judicial center project.
“I do want to add that Rep. Steve Riley and Sen. David Givens fought hard to get funding for this project,” Hale said. “I think that says a lot about them.”