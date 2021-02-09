GLASGOW – Some Barren County officials believe the county jailer needs to meet more often with the judge-executive to discuss the Barren County Detention Center’s financial condition.
The issue came up Feb. 3 when Barren Fiscal Court’s Jail Committee discussed whether to increase two deputy jailers’ pay.
Jailer Aaron Bennett told the committee two deputy jailers were recently promoted to lieutenant and had been earning $12 an hour. Bennett asked if their pay could be increased to $13 an hour due to them having new responsibilities.
Money to cover the pay increases is included in the jail’s budget, but county Treasurer Jenny Hoffman was asked to provide an update on how the jail was doing financially.
“As it stands right now, if everything stays the same, at the end of the fiscal year the jail will be over budget by $91,789 on their payroll,” she said.
Hoffman noted that fiscal court in January approved budget transfers for the jail.
“We transferred $90,129 into their line item for their deputies’ salaries,” she said.
Of that amount, $75,000 came from the jail’s reserve account and $15,129 was a reimbursement funded by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The jail had received the money to cover overtime expenses.
“With those transfers, they are now OK for the rest of the fiscal year, if nothing changes,” Hoffman said.
Magistrate Kenneth Sartin said he didn’t have a problem with the pay increases.
There was discussion among committee members about how much had been transferred from the county’s general fund to the jail fund.
“We budgeted $497,000 to give to the jail. I believe we’ve already given them $267,000, and we’ve got another $368,000 payment coming up on the bond. We will have to give them that to cover that bond from the general fund,” Judge-Executive Michael Hale said.
Hale also said that in order to make it to the end of the fiscal year in June, the county is “erasing line items and putting them in salaries.”
“That’s the only thing we know to do at this point because the folks have to be paid. We don’t want another $1.2 million over the budget year. We can’t absorb that. That’s basically all we’re doing at this point,” he said.
Magistrates told Bennett they thought it was important he had meetings with the county treasurer to make sure he is “staying within the limits of your budget.”
Bennett said he is in contact with Hoffman frequently, as well as some members of his staff.
“We really need to talk to you. We don’t get any communication from you whatsoever,” Hale said. “We really need to talk to you because you are ultimately responsible for this budget.”
Bennett said he is available at any time.
Magistrate Trent Riddle questioned Bennett on how often he and Hale meet to discuss the jail’s financial position, and Bennett said they never meet.
“To me, that’s not a good thing,” Riddle said.
Hale said he agreed.
Bennett also provided the committee with an update on new hires at the jail.
“I think everybody is having trouble keeping employees at this time. We may hire six at a time and then within a matter of a week we may only have two of those left. I understand corrections isn’t for everybody,” he said. “We have been hiring. We are getting some good individuals, but unfortunately for a lot of them it’s not for them once they get in here. ... We are getting a good crew and I am very proud of the deputies and the direction we are going in at this time.”
