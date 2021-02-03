GLASGOW – The Barren County Judicial Center Project Development Board chose to hire Robert W. Baird and Co. as financial adviser for the Barren County Judicial Center project.
The board and representatives from the Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts met in closed session Jan. 27 in a video conferenced meeting to score the requests for proposals it received for financial adviser, as well as for architectural/engineering services.
Upon resuming its open session, the board voted to hire Baird, which was one of four financial companies that submitted requests for proposals.
Barren County District Court Judge Gabe Pendleton abstained from voting.
The 56,500-square-foot building will house circuit and district courts, as well as the circuit clerk’s office. A location for the new judicial center has not been determined.
The board also received nine proposals for architectural/engineering services.
“There were three of the nine proposals that I believe were clearly ahead of the other ones. I would move that we limit our interviewing to those three architectural/engineering companies,” Barren Circuit Court Judge John Alexander said.
The three architectural/engineering firms are JRS Architects, Integrity/Architecture PLLCs; Silling and Associates Inc.; and Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects.
The architectural/engineering firms will be interviewed at the next regular meeting Feb. 24.
