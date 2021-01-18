GLASGOW – The building and property committee of Barren Fiscal Court took a look at a rough sketch last week for a building that will be constructed adjacent to the county attorney’s office along West Main Street one block from Glasgow’s public square.
The building will house the child support division of the county attorney’s office on the main floor and a fire rescue house on the second floor. The child support division is now in a building along East Main Street near the Plaza Theatre.
An older county-owned building that was adjacent to the county attorney’s office along West Main Street was recently razed, leaving space large enough for the new building to be constructed.
The rough sketch shows how Barren County Attorney Kathryn Thomas would like the main floor of the new building to look like.
“What we have to do is we have to come up (with) some type of build-design. We have to submit that to the renaissance committee of the city. They basically just have to give us their blessing to move forward with that,” said Judge-Executive Micheal Hale, adding he was unaware the county would have to submit a plan to the city’s renaissance committee until he made a few phone calls. “But that’s what we’re going to have to do.”
The judge-executive asked the committee to keep in mind that the new building will be a new revenue stream for the county. The state rents office space from the county for the child support division of the county attorney’s office, he said.
As for the second floor that will serve as the county’s fire rescue hall, Hale said he spoke to fiscal court about the need for one several years ago.
“I’m still raising money for that project,” he said.
The fire rescue hall will serve as temporary housing for families displaced due to house fires, something the county currently doesn’t have.
The fire rescue hall would be accessed from a parking lot on a hill behind the county attorney’s office. Those needing to conduct business with the county attorney or with the child support division of the office will enter at street level along West Main Street.
“This is a project that Jim Griffin will oversee to make sure everything is being done correctly. I’d like to move forward on that. We have money that we basically have been putting aside for this project, and we have a rather large donation from an industry in our community who would like to see this happen,” Hale said. “So, in our build-design we need to put a second floor on that in order to make that happen.”
Magistrate Jeff Botts asked Hale if he had a certified construction company in mind to do the design-build, and Hale said he did not.
“I think we just need to have some type of plan and present that to renaissance. I’m not sure about the certified part of it,” the judge-executive said.
The fiscal court adopted criteria for the fire rescue hall prior to some of the newer magistrates taking office. The criteria features a drawing of a small house consisting of about 1,000 square feet that was done by students at the Barren County Area Technology Center. The criteria lays out how long families can stay at the fire rescue house.
“Basically, it’s just until folks can get back on their feet,” Hale said.
Magistrate Jeff Botts suggested the committee have a professional plan drawn of the new building that is to scale, including the space that will be used as the fire rescue hall.
“That would be my opinion on what we need to do,” Botts said.
The committee took no action.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.