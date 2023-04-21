A Barren County resident and a Monroe County constable were among six people indicted by a Monroe County grand jury on Thursday for state election law violations.
The Kentucky Attorney General's Office announced Friday that Leslie Jackson, 36, of Summer Shade, was indicted on a count of wrongful registration, while Monroe County Constable James "Darrell Jackson, 60, of Tompkinsville, was charged with engaging in organized crime and five counts of making or receiving expenditures for voting.
Others charged in the alleged scheme were Sherrye Jackson, 48, of Tompkinsville, on one count each of engaging in organized crime and first-degree perjury; Lisa Jackson, 35, of Mount Hermon, on one count of engaging in organized crime, 17 counts of making or receiving expenditures for voting and first-degree persistent felony offender; Mary Jackson, 23, of Tompkinsville, on one count each of engaging in organized crime and second-degree forgery and six counts of making or receiving expenditures for voting; and Tommy McClendon, 69, of Tompkinsville, on four counts of making or receiving expenditures for voting.
According to the state attorney general's office, the investigation began after a tip regarding suspected election law violations related to the 2022 primary election was called into the attorney general's Election Fraud Hotline.
The co-defendants charged with engaging in organized crime are accused of conspiring to purchase votes to influence last year's primary election.
