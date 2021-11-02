The Barren River District Health Department is now accepting appointments for coronavirus vaccine booster shots, the department announced Tuesday.
It comes as Gov. Andy Beshear urges Kentuckians to get a booster shot.
“You really need to get your booster, because we are seeing hospitalizations among vaccinated people going up month after month, which suggests waning immunity,” Beshear said Monday. “Getting your booster is incredibly important. I am going to get mine live Thursday when we do the Team Kentucky update. The vaccines work. You need a booster for the vaccines to continue to work at the level that we need them to.”
There have been 2,556,665 people in Kentucky who have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the governor’s office.
Anticipating approval of the coronavirus vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds, Beshear said Monday that “we believe on day one that those can start, we’ll have enough in the state to vaccinate a third of that entire population. ...
“Within the first couple weeks, we will have enough to vaccinate half of that full population,” Beshear said, though he also expects supply to outstrip demand, at least initially, because of lingering vaccine hesitancy among parents.
He said parents should look for the vaccines at local pharmacies, grocery stores and even the place they got their vaccine. “It is safe, and it’s going to help us defeat this virus,” Beshear said.
Children receive a lower dose of the vaccine in an orange container in contrast to the purple container for older children and adults.
The Barren River District Health Department is offering Moderna COVID-19 booster shots for those who qualify. That’s broadly defined as anyone 65 years or older and anyone 18 or older at risk for severe COVID-19 or who lives or works in a high-risk setting, like public-facing jobs.
BRDHD spokeswoman Ashli McCarty told the Daily News on Tuesday that, per recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “mixing and matching” vaccines is allowed for a single booster dose for any of the authorized COVID-19 vaccines. Someone who received the Pfizer vaccine, for example, can safely take a booster shot from the Moderna or J&J vaccine.
The BRDHD said booster shots should be received at least six months after the individual’s second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and they don’t need to get it at the same clinic where they received their first two doses.
“We strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to get the vaccine to do so as soon as possible. The COVID-19 vaccine is available at multiple locations in the area. To find a vaccine near you, visit vaccines.gov,” the department said in a news release Tuesday. “If you are 18 years of age or older and would like to schedule vaccination with the Barren River District Health Department, call your local health department and press option 1.”
– The Warren County Health Department is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call 270-781-2490 for an appointment.
