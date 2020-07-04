The Barren River District Health Department has been awarded $99,006 as part of the Federal Communications Commission’s COVID-19 telehealth program.
The health department will use the funding to improve its telehealth services with laptop computers, videoconferencing equipment and software, and tablets to supplement telehealth service capabilities for the communicable disease team to monitor COVID-19 patients and contacts.
“We are super grateful to have been chosen for the opportunity,” Barren River District Health Department spokesman Ashli McCarty said. “We are proud to be able to use the funds and use this equipment to continue providing this essential health service. The pandemic has caused problems for everybody from transportation to social distancing. This is going to bridge those gaps to where we can continue providing our services.”
McCarty said in addition to the communicable disease team and its support staff, the equipment will be used by the diabetes education team and tuberculosis clinic staff.
“We are going to use these funds to supply our workforce with equipment that is necessary for telecommunication with patients,” McCarty said. “All of this equipment will allow us to provide patient-based internet-connected remote monitoring as well as voice consults and video consults and other monitoring for public health services.”
She said the improved telehealth equipment will provide for safer interaction between the staff and the community and ultimately help in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus.
“Some of the people that we are providing these services to, both the nonessential and the other community members with infectious diseases that we provide services to, it is important that we allow them to social distance as much as possible,” McCarty said. “We can keep them from having to come into the office for their safety and for our safety as well.”
The federal telehealth program, authorized by the CARES Act, has approved 514 funding applications in 46 states plus Washington D.C., totaling more than $189 million.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.