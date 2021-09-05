After stalling for several years, a project to shore up the deteriorating bank of the Barren River under the River Street bridge is slated to be competed this year.
The riverbank has been slowly deteriorating for about 20 years, leading to plans by the state to address the issue.
As far back as 2016, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet began actively looking for ways to stabilize the riverbank. There were previous plans to build a massive concrete wall, anchored in bedrock, at the site, but the cost of the project – estimated at $3 million or more – proved to be prohibitive.
Now a mitigation project is slated to start this year after Scotty’s Contracting & Stone was awarded a $691,493 contract for the effort earlier this year.
The project has started and should be completed this calendar year, said Joe Plunk, chief district engineer for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s District 3 Office in Bowling Green.
Most of the work will be under the River Street bridge and will not impact traffic, Plunk said.
The effort will entail reshaping and rebuilding the slope with boulders and other materials.
Plunk noted that the deteriorating riverbank “does not jeopardize the bridge. It could all wash away and the bridge would still be safe,” he said.
The riverbank project will also include building a pedestrian pathway under the bridge linking RiverWalk and Weldon Peete parks.
The path linking parks is part of a broader effort to transform the area into an “outdoor adventure area.”
The city has received a $750,000 grant from the National Park Service as part of the more than $2 million project.
Conceptual plans for the area include new paths, fishing piers, a new boat ramp, rock climbing features, a disc golf course and building a dog park on what is now vacant land.
City Parks and Recreation Department Director Brent Belcher said that project is still in the design phase.
“We still don’t know the timeline” of that project, he said.