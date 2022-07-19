This week, Barren River Lock and Dam No. 1 officially became the latest in a series of regional dam removals.
The pattern began in 2017 with the removal of Green River Lock and Dam No. 6, whose uncontrolled failure had been posing safety threats in the area. It continued more recently with efforts to remove Green River Lock and Dam No. 5, now temporarily halted while project partners figure out how to maintain a steady water supply for the Edmonson County Water District.
Over time, erosion caused a scour hole to form underneath Barren River Lock and Dam No. 1. This has threatened the stability of the dam's foundation and pushed it into "an active state of failure," according to David Phemister, state director of The Nature Conservancy.
TNC is working alongside the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to complete the project.
The goal of removal is to alleviate the safety concerns of dam failure, in addition to freeing the river up for boat traffic and improving aquatic life health.
Removing structures like dams allows fish and mussels to migrate upstream or downstream into healthier, historic habitats, said Allan Brown, USFWS southeast region assistant regional director for fish and aquatic conservation.
Phemister added that increased oxygen levels and reduced sediment accumulation will also help wildlife thrive.
"It's restoring the river to its natural state," Phemister said.
The goal is to have all three phases of removal— site preparation, demolition and stabilization— finished by fall 2023, said Chris Wernick, USACE project manager. The dam itself may be gone as soon as mid-October. Any project-related safety concerns should be confined to the actual work site.
Bowling Green Municipal Utilities did not respond to a request for comment, but Wernick said BGMU hasn't raised any concerns, and USACE had crews out this week confirming that the pool drop won't adversely impact the performance of BGMU's water intakes.
A pair of public reviews did not bring any additional concerns to light, Wernick said.
In 2016, Congress passed Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation ACT (WIIN), a law deauthorizing Green River lock and dams nos. 3, 4, 5 and 6, in addition to Barren River Lock and Dam No. 1. This stopped commercial navigation and instructed removal of these dams at the "earliest feasible time."
This legislation allows Green River Lock and Dam No. 4, which failed decades ago, to eventually be removed when USACE decides to do so, Wernick said. In contrast, Green River Lock and Dam No. 3 is in good shape after renovation and maintenance by the Rochester Dam Regional Water Commission and is not scheduled to be removed.
WIIN's lack of guidance on law implementation led to confusion surrounding who had the authority to remove Barren River Lock and Dam No. 1, Wernick said.
In 2018, another law, America's Water Infrastructure Act (AWIA), amended WIIN to clarify that USACE was in charge of removing locks and dams in the Green and Barren rivers if deemed necessary.
After dam removal, USACE will turn ownership over to USFWS. The dam has historically been a barrier to outdoor recreation, Phemister said, but after the dust settles, the free-flowing river may attract more visitors and economic activity.
"A healthier river for wildlife is a healthier river for people," he said.