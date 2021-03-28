GLASGOW – More than $1.7 million in state funding has been set aside for Barren County road projects through the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Rural Secondary Road Program.
Joe Plunk, chief district engineer for KYTC’s District 3, reviewed a list of road projects qualifying for funding and the state funds that have been set aside for them with Barren Fiscal Court on March 16.
“The executive branch budget is currently being determined by the General Assembly, so these numbers are subject to change,” Plunk said.
First on the list is the general maintenance of 145 miles of rural secondary roads in the county at a cost of $628,500.
“This is 38% of the initial distribution cut right off the top,” Plunk said. “This is for the day-to-day activities of labor, equipment and materials that we would use on any rural secondary roads in Barren County.”
Next were several resurfacing projects, starting with 1.6 miles of Ky. 1318 (Oil Well Road/Renfro Road) beginning at Ky. 3179 and extending northeast to Ky. 249 at a cost of $132,509.
Others are:
•1.2 miles of Ky. 2143 (Old Happy Valley Road) from U.S. 31-W to Ky. 685 at a cost of $118,351.
•1.2 miles of Ky. 255 (Old Mammoth Cave Road) from Ky. 70 to end of state maintenance at Mammoth Cave National Park at a cost of $125,917.
Also included on the list is the preventive treatment of 4.5 miles of Ky. 1307 (New Salem Road) from Hollis Thomas Road to U.S. 68 at a cost of $239,608; and 3.4 miles of Ky. 2207 (South Fork Road) from Ky. 252 to a pavement joint east of Bayles Road at a cost of $182,466.
The county will also receive $309,901 in Flex Funds, which is 20% of the initial distribution of funding through the rural secondary road program.
“This goes directly to the fiscal court for use on whatever roads you deem necessary,” Plunk said.
He also shared information about other road projects that will be taking place in the county at some point but are not related to the rural secondary road program. Three of the projects involve resurfacing.
One will take place along West Main Street from U.S. 31-E to the courthouse square, but not the actual courthouse square. It also includes East Main and Broadway streets up to Front Street for about 1.1 miles.
“That project was bid a year and two months ago, but because of COVID (and) a lack of revenue there were about $65 million worth of resurfacing projects across the commonwealth that were delayed,” he said.
Scotty’s Contracting and Stone has been awarded the contract for the West Main Street project and has been released to start work on it this spring. The company has until July 2 to complete the work, he said.
Another resurfacing project is U.S. 31-W from the Edmonson County line up to Happy Valley Road in Cave City for 6.7 miles of resurfacing. DeWeese Contracting has received the contract for that project and has until June 30 to complete the work.
The third resurfacing project is U.S. 68 (Edmonton Road) from Ky. 740 up to Lecta-Salem Road for 1 mile.
There are also grade and drain projects scheduled for April.
One of those projects is Ky. 63 from Happy Hollow Road to the Louie B. Nunn/Cumberland Parkway overpass.
“This is more than $2 million of work that includes all of those curves if you came down the hill from the Nunn Parkway. All of those curves will be reconstructed, realigned (and) straightened out,” Plunk said. “There will be some other curve widening, shoulder widening improvements, plus resurfacing of that 6.8 miles of roadway. That will be started this year.”
Also taking place will be the third and final section of improvements along Ky. 90 (Burkesville Road).
KYTC began making improvements along the road in 2009. The third section of the project was delayed due to a lack of state funding.
“That’s a $13 million lift. That’s 4.2 miles of modernization and shoulder widening in addition to the 1 mile bypass around the community of Eighty-Eight,” Plunk said. “We are hopeful, no guarantees, but we are hopeful that is actually going to a letting this summer.”
He continued to say that rural secondary road projects from last year were not bid until December.
“You are going to see last year’s work that we presented, plus this year’s work all in the mix of the year 2021,” he said. “There is a backlog of need and we are excited to get that done for the community.”
