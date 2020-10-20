GLASGOW – Discussion about Barren County discontinuing maintenance on several county roads continued last week during a meeting of Barren Fiscal Court’s transportation committee.
Magistrates were given lists of roads in each of their districts to consider for possible discontinuation of maintenance. Some of the roads have very few residents living along them, while others have none.
“Some of these roads were brought in years ago because they were someone’s driveway and they made them a road. That’s not fair to the county,” Judge-Executive Micheal Hale said. “These are roads you don’t hear a lot about, ... but it seems like we spend a lot of time trying to fix them.”
Magistrate Jeff Botts was given a list of four roads in his district. “Of the four, the only recommendation that I have is Gillenwater Road. I went down it, and it doesn’t have any water meters. It goes back to a property, but there’s no houses. It’s just an abandoned area. It doesn’t even look maintained at all to me, but that’s just my opinion,” he said.
He said that would be the only road in his district he would recommend the county discontinue maintaining.
Botts also took into consideration the number of water meters along the roads, as well as how much property owners are likely to be paying to the county in property taxes.
Magistrate Mark Bowman had 11 roads on his list and has taken a look at nine of the roads. “I will continue to look at the other two, but right now I don’t see any of those nine that would meet that qualifications for discontinuance,” he said.
Magistrate Tim Coomer said he wouldn’t recommend closing any roads in his district unless land owners want it done. “I’ve got 15 on my list,” he said.
Coomer also gave a report about Stallion Way, which is on the county’s northeast side.
He said the county owns eight tracts of land along the road, consisting of 0.9 acres total. The land was deeded to the county by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet after construction of Veterans Outer Loop. The county is looking to sell the land to adjacent property owners before Stallion Way is discontinued. He told committee members he is waiting to get an estimate on an appraisal for the land.
If there was any cost involved, Hale said it would have to be approved by fiscal court.
Magistrate Kenneth Sartin was given a list of 10 roads in his district to consider. He said he checked all of them and found one area where trees needed to be trimmed along one side. Another road is part of a school bus route and needs some repair.
“I don’t recommend doing away with any of mine,” he said.
Magistrate Billy Houchens had only one road in his district he said he was considering for discontinuance and that was Captain’s Lane.
“We’ve only worked on it, best I can remember, one time in 14 years,” he said.
There are two houses along the road, and they belong to the same property owner, he said.
But Hale said the county did repair work along the road about three years ago.
Two magistrates, Trent Riddle and Carl Dickerson, were not present for the meeting.
The committee also discussed the process that needed to be followed when removing a road from county maintenance.
Bowman suggested magistrates be given a checklist of things they should consider when looking at the possible closure of the roads so there could be some consistency.
“There is a process in discontinuing a road and adopting a road that we follow no matter what district it is, so everybody will have to go through the same process,” Hale said.
He also said he realizes the roads in question lead to land that results in a lot of property tax revenue for the county. “Property taxes do not fix roads,” he said. “Fuel taxes fix your roads.”
Kentucky Revised Statute 178.070 details the process that must be followed for discontinuing maintenance of a county road.
The state statute said fiscal court can direct any county road to be discontinued. In order for a county road to be discontinued, a notice must be published and three additional notices placed in “visible public places within 1 mile of the road.”
After the notices have been posted, fiscal court will appoint two people who have no interest in the discontinuance of the county road to view it with the county road engineer and then report in writing at a hearing what inconvenience might exist if the county road is discontinued from maintenance.
Fiscal court can then decide if it still wishes to proceed.
No action was taken during the committee meeting regarding the roads. Houchens recommended the committee meet with the county attorney to discuss the process moving forward.
