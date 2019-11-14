A Barren County teenager was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of robbing and assaulting another man.
Guillermo Padilla, 18, of Glasgow, was charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and third-degree terroristic threatening.
According to the Barren County Sheriff's Office, Padilla struck a man in the head with a pistol and robbed him while he visited Padilla's residence.
Deputies made contact with the victim at an area hospital, and he reported that Padilla smoked methamphetamine just prior to the assault, according to the sheriff's office.
Padilla is in Barren County Detention Center under a $7,500 cash bond.
