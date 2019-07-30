For an indefinite period of time, the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce will effectively serve as interim director of the Barren County Economic Authority.
The Barren authority's previous director, Dan Iacconi, retired at the end of June. Larry Glass, the chairman of a committee that BCEA's board of directors tasked with searching for a new director, said Bowling Green chamber staff will work on economic development in Barren County until a permanent replacement for Iacconi is found.
“I have thought for years, personally, that we should reach out and work with Bowling Green in some way,” Glass said.
Glass said the Bowling Green chamber's involvement with the growth many existing companies have experienced in Warren County makes it an attractive partner in Barren County.
“We know that a number of communities across the state have been reaching out to (chamber president and CEO) Ron Bunch and asking what has made Bowling Green so successful,” he said. “They've been tremendously successful and they've had enormous growth organically.”
Bunch said the chamber has a regional focus that extends beyond Warren County's borders.
“We want every county to do as well as possible,” he said.
Chamber personnel will familiarize themselves with Barren County's industries and economic data and make recommendations on how to move forward, Bunch said.
“We're going to take our leadership team and do a deep dive,” he said.
Owen Lambert, chairman of the BCEA's board of directors, said the board voted to enter the agreement with the chamber at the search committee's recommendation.
“The proximity makes sense for us,” he said.
The board also approved an agreement with the Pace Group of Tupelo, Miss., to help search for a permanent executive director.
BCEA board member Jackie Brown cast the sole no vote against the agreement with the Bowling Green chamber. He said his vote was based on his belief that the new BCEA board of directors that is expected to be installed soon should not be bound by obligations put in place by their predecessors.
“My question is simply this: How can a new board be afforded the freedom of, quote, a new beginning, end quote, if the old board, while walking out the door, is imposing these obligations and commitments and conditions?” he said.
According to Brown, BCEA will pay the chamber $7,000 a month for its services.
For several months, Barren Fiscal Court and the Glasgow City Council have been grappling with how to proceed with the county's economic development after Iacconi's retirement.
Brown said a new interlocal agreement between Glasgow, Barren County, Cave City and Park City may soon take effect, but must first be approved by the Department of Local Government. The agreement calls for a new BCEA board of directors to be made up of three voting members chosen by the Barren County judge-executive, three by the mayor of Glasgow and one by the mayor of Cave City.
“It's my opinion that if the new board is being assembled, we should only be making decisions of urgency,” he said.
