A Barren County woman was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of drug trafficking.
A 2004 Jeep Liberty was stopped on Old Bowling Green Road by the Barren County Sheriff's Office, an arrest citation said.
A police dog alerted on the presence of drugs in the vehicle, and deputies found a purse on the passenger side containing 13 suspected hydrocodone pills along with cash, a digital scale and a bag of suspected marijuana, the sheriff's office said.
Heather J. Gillock, 30, of Cave City, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, public intoxication, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Other occupants of the vehicle who were arrested were Dustin Rupe, 18, of Glasgow, on a probation violation and Joseph T. Downey, 38, of Cave City, on a charge of public intoxication.
