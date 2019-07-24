A Barren County woman was arrested on allegations of sex offenses.
Shirley Jean Vickery, 69, of Glasgow, was arrested Friday on 10 counts of first-degree sodomy, according to the Glasgow Police Department.
Vickery was placed in the Barren County Detention Center in Glasgow under a $25,000 cash bond.
She has pleaded not guilty, and a preliminary hearing in Barren District Court is set for Monday.
