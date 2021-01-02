The Alternative Baseball Organization is looking for a volunteer coach/manager in Bowling Green as the league looks to field a team in the city.
The organization is a nonprofit baseball league for teens 15 years or older and adults with autism and other disabilities to promote social and physical skills for success in life.
League Commissioner Taylor Duncan is looking for a volunteer coach/manager, other volunteers and players to help start a program in the city in addition to the league’s other teams throughout the south.
Teams close to Bowling Green can be found in Louisville, Evansville, Ind., Nashville and Chattanooga, Tenn.
“It’s more than a game,” Duncan said. “It’s about being encouraged to do more than society thought we can do. I call it a baseball experience. Everyone is in a similar boat together as we face these negative stigmas.”
Duncan, 25, is from Dallas, Ga., and has autism.
Growing up, he wasn’t able to participate in competitive sports due to the developmental delays, in addition to social stigma from those who think what one with autism can and cannot accomplish.
“With the help of my mom, teachers, mentors and coaches who believed in me, I’ve gotten to where I am today in my life: To live with the goal to inspire, raise awareness and acceptance for autism and special needs globally through the sport of baseball,” Duncan said.
Duncan said it usually takes at least six months to fill a full team. It’s his hope that by late spring, the Bowling Green team will have a coach and other volunteers in place.
Then, the first year will consist mostly of teaching players the game through practice as Duncan says that many haven’t gotten the opportunity to play organized baseball before.
The league follows MLB rules (wood bats, base stealing, dropped third strike, etc.), and is a typical team experience.
Alternative Baseball also has clubs in over 30 states who are also preparing for their late spring start dates.
In 2019, the organization was honored as a Community Hero at an Atlanta Braves game and has been featured on ESPN’s “Baseball Tonight” and NBC’s Weekday “Today” Show.
Recruitment for 2021 has begun virtually, and the season is tentatively set to start in early summer.
The league is different from other programs in that teams travel to other areas and play on traditional high school size fields. The organization provides equipment and resources to help such a program become successful.
Players can be of any experience level as it is the program’s initiative to develop players’ physical and social skills.
“We want to provide as many opportunities as possible,” Duncan said. “It’s about forming the friendships for everyday life outside of baseball, and learning good sportsmanship. It’s not all about balls and strikes. It’s about learning skills that can get you through anything in life.”
“We just don’t have the expensive contracts or stadiums,” Duncan added. “But we do have valuable experiences for those on the autism spectrum or with other disabilities. That’s priceless. We would love to be able to support your community.”
To apply for the coach/manager position, go to alternativebaseball.org. Once a coach is found, volunteers and players can also register at the website.
