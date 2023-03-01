Ada Limón
Ada Limón, the 24th U.S. Poet Laureate and resident of Lexington, performs a selection of her poetry Monday at Western Kentucky University.

 JAKE MOORE/jake.moore@bgdailynews.com

The nation’s 24th Poet Laureate Ada Limón visited Western Kentucky University this week, sharing words of hope, pain and natural beauty.

