Incumbent Bowling Green City Commissioner Dana Beasley Brown announced Thursday she will seek another term. She is the fourth candidate to enter the race.
Fellow incumbent Commissioner Sue Parrigin and former Commissioner Rick Williams entered the race earlier this year. They are joined by David Witty, a local Realtor and owner of a construction company, in vying for four seats on the commission.
Incumbents Joe Denning and Brian “Slim” Nash had not filed for reelection as of Thursday. The filing deadline is Tuesday.
Beasley Brown was first elected in 2018.
Of her first term, “I kept my promise to be a voice for the citizens of Bowling Green,” she said, saying she fights for “bold and creative solutions.”
She said she was most proud of the city’s continued efforts to invest in neighborhood infrastructure through spending on things such as parks and sidewalks.
The coronavirus pandemic had made it clear that such efforts “have to be a priority” going forward, Beasley Brown said.
If reelected, she said a new priority will be expanding high-speed internet in the city. She said she has heard from many IT professionals who lost their jobs in the pandemic and have been unable to telework from Bowling Green because of insufficient broadband speeds.
She called broadband the “basic infrastructure for the jobs of the future.”
Another priority will be to continue to push for more affordable housing options in the community, she said.
Professionally, Beasley Brown is coordinator of the Youth Services Center at Bowling Green Junior High School.
Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson also previously filed to run for reelection for a third full term and was unopposed as of Thursday.
