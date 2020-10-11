An incumbent Bowling Green city commissioner and a challenger are leading the pack when it comes to fundraising for the city commission election Nov. 3. A write-in mayoral candidate is also the top fundraiser in that race.
Ten candidates, including all four incumbents, are seeking election to the city commission.
According to 30-day pre-election filings with the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance, incumbent Commissioner Dana Beasley Brown is the top fundraiser, with total campaign receipts of $15,195.
Challenger Francisco Serrano was the only other candidate with campaign receipts in five figures, with $11,206.
They were followed by incumbent Sue Parrigin, $7,993; Melinda Hill, $7,700; Rick Williams, $7,118; Carlos Bailey, $5,494; and David Witty, $5,200. Williams and Hill are former commissioners.
Candidates who intend to spend less than $3,000 on their campaign are not required to fill out the finance reports.
The city commission candidates who did not file reports were incumbents Brian “Slim” Nash and Joe Denning and challenger W. Paul Carter.
In the mayoral race, Todd Alcott is the only candidate on the ballot after Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson ended his reelection bid in September, citing health issues.
Alcott, a JROTC teacher at Warren East High School, reported receipts of $3,089. He faces two write-in candidates, with local businessman Tom Morris leading the fundraising battle by a wide margin with $10,530 in campaign receipts.
The other write-in candidate, Shake Rag Barber Shop owner Chris Page, filed a 30-day finance report but listed no receipts.
Wilkerson endorsed Alcott when he withdrew his election bid.
