As Bowling Green and Warren County continue to deal with the ugliness of deadly tornadoes that ripped through the area Dec. 11, a project to beautify entrances to the city along Interstate 65 has reached a new stage.
Contractors last week were installing lettering on the 50-foot-long stone walls erected on a two-acre parcel near the Carter Sims Road bridge that crosses over I-65, fashioning messages intended to invite travelers into Bowling Green and Warren County.
Lettering spelling out “Warren County Kentucky” and “Western Kentucky University” was installed before Christmas, with “Bowling Green” lettering still to come as the “BeautifI-65” project started by Operation PRIDE founder Johnny Webb progressed to the “gateway” stage.
The southern gateway near Carter Sims Road will eventually include flags and lighting that Webb said will make it an eye-catching and inviting entrance into the city.
“The lettering will be backlit and will be more spectacular at night,” Webb said. “People going north on the interstate, that’s what they’ll see.”
While intended as a draw to entice travelers to pull off at one of Bowling Green’s five I-65 interchanges, Webb believes the $3 million beautification project can also have a positive impact on a city hammered by a natural disaster.
“I hope when this is completed it will give the people of Bowling Green something to be proud of,” said Webb, a former Bowling Green mayor.
Trees and flowers have been planted at the five exits, and black wood fencing has been put in place. While that work has improved the look of those interchanges, Webb said the northern and southern gateways will be the project’s biggest draws.
Work hasn’t yet started on the northern gateway, which is projected to be located on the former site of a rest stop near what is now exit 30.
Operation PRIDE contracted with Arnold Consulting Engineering Services and Scotty’s Contracting on the project. A subcontractor, Louisville-based architectural and engineering firm Luckett & Farley, has handled the planting of flowering trees, evergreens and flowers.
While BeautifI-65 progresses, Webb pointed out that another Operation PRIDE project has already improved the look of the intersection of Scottsville Road and Shive Lane.
Webb said the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet had planned to put down the rocky riprap material at that intersection after a road-widening project was completed, but he worked with KYTC and others to change those plans.
The result is a landscaped stone structure similar to what is being installed at the BeautifI-65 gateways.
“The Transportation Cabinet gave us the money they would have spent on the riprap,” Webb said. “We had to buy the stone material, and we got plantings donated.
“Scottsville Road is the most heavily traveled corridor in the city, so I knew it was important to do this.”
Scotty’s Contracting Vice President Chris Higgins has worked with Webb on improving the intersection, and he said it is a good example of several partners working together.
“KYTC, the city and Operation PRIDE all worked together to get this done,” Higgins said. “It’s great to see the community come together on a project like this.”
The community has come together on the BeautifI-65 project as well, with Webb raising more than $2.5 million in private funds to get it built while the Bowling Green and Warren County governments have created new positions, purchased equipment and allocated up to $150,000 per year for mowing and maintenance of the I-65 interchanges.
With material costs rising, Webb said he is still short of his BeautifI-65 fundraising goal, but he has put that on hold for now.
“I wouldn’t dream of asking for donations during this time when the city is dealing with the damage from the tornado,” he said.