Even as costs escalate, Johnny Webb’s grand vision for enticing travelers along Interstate 65 into Bowling Green is about to move into a new phase.
Webb, the former Bowling Green mayor who launched the “BeautifI-65” project four years ago with nothing more than an idea to make the city’s I-65 interchanges more inviting, has seen that idea take shape in recent months.
Working through the Operation PRIDE beautification organization that was created in the 1990s during Webb’s mayoral term, Webb has raised about $2.5 million in private funds and seen work at exits 22, 26 and 28 essentially completed.
Operation PRIDE contracted with Arnold Consulting Engineering Services and Scotty’s Contracting on the project. A subcontractor, Louisville-based architectural and engineering firm Luckett & Farley, has handled the planting of flowering trees, evergreens and flowers near the three exits.
“All the planting and fencing at those exits is completed,” Webb said. “We’re now working on fencing along Cumberland Trace Road. We’ve been approved for 15,000 feet of fencing along that road.”
Operation PRIDE has worked with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Federal Highway Administration to get the necessary permits to do the work at the three interior interchanges, and Webb said the approval process is continuing for exits 20 and 30.
Those two exits will get enhanced features under the “BeautifI-65” plan, and Webb explained that work on what he calls the “gateway” interchanges is just beginning.
“We’ll start with exit 20,” he said. “There’s nothing going up there yet, but we are in the engineering phase.”
Webb’s vision for exit 20 is much grander than the work on the three interior exits.
He said a two-acre parcel located between the Carter Sims Road overpass and exit 20 has been identified as the site for landscaping and a 50-foot-long stone wall that will have “Bowling Green” spelled out on top and “Warren County, Kentucky” below.
“The lettering will be backlit and will be more spectacular at night,” Webb said. “People going north on the interstate, that’s what they’ll see.”
Webb envisions those travelers being enticed to pull off I-65 to visit Bowling Green restaurants and attractions, and he thinks the benefits of the “gateways” could go beyond luring some tourist dollars.
“When companies are looking at Bowling Green as a potential site for a business and they see these beautiful entrances, it can have a positive impact,” he said.
Another gateway is envisioned for exit 30, the new connector road to the Kentucky Transpark industrial park, but Webb said work there is still waiting on more state and federal permits and more funding.
Originally envisioned as a project costing a bit more than $2 million, “BeautifI-65” costs have risen as more fencing was added and the cost of wood and other materials has escalated.
A good bit of public money has already been used to help maintain the spruced-up interchanges.
Anticipating completion of the project, Warren Fiscal Court has approved creation of two positions: I-65 Beautification Division foreman and I-65 Beautification Division landscape specialist.
Fiscal court has also approved several equipment purchases – with some costs to be shared by the city of Bowling Green – related to the beautification project.
Based on what he has seen so far from the beautification effort, Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon believes the project is a worthwhile investment.
“I’m really excited about the progress made so far,” Buchanon said in a text message. “The plantings at the three interior interchanges have been finished, and we have started the mowing. It’s beginning to look really good. I can’t wait to see the gateways go in. Those will really make it pop.”
Although progress has been made, Webb remains in what he calls “fundraising mode” until the project is completed.
“There’s no holdup on the work,” Webb said. “We have the money in the bank to do what we’re doing now. But we still need more money, probably another $1 million.”
So far, nearly all the money has been raised through private donations. Webb has solicited most of the donations, and he plans to continue.
“We’ve had a lot of support,” he said. “I’m very encouraged. It’s something I have a passion for. There’s nothing in it for me other than self-satisfaction.”