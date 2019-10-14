Another wonderful day to start the week as southwest winds will allow us to warm back up into the low 70s Monday afternoon under sunny skies. Clouds slowly increase for Tuesday as our next chance for rain draws closer. This won't affect highs much since we'll be closer to a warmer 75 degrees. A cold front moves through Tuesday night, giving us a cooler midweek with highs back in the low 60s under sunny skies. Temperatures are back up near 70 by the weekend. For more weather information, visit http://wxornotBG.com.
- Monday: High 72/Low 45, sunny
- Tuesday: High 75/Low 48, clouds increase/rain late
- Wednesday: High 60/Low 40, mostly sunny
- Thursday: High 62/Low 39, mostly sunny
- Friday: High 70/Low 50, mostly sunny
