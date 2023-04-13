Arts of Southern Kentucky has announced the full cast for Ramsey Theatre Company’s inaugural production of “Beauty and The Beast.”
The 58-member cast includes a Broadway veteran who has held multiple lead roles on New York stages, a “Broadway World” nominee and national touring performers.
The cast includes Belle, Emily Pellecchia; Beast, Jesse McFarland; Maurice, Craig Schulman; Gaston, Jesse Luttrell; Lumiere, Courtney Dease; Mrs. Potts, Tiffany Harrington; Cogsworth, JJ Gibson; LeFou, Zach Fortune; Babette, Ella Henry; Madame de la Grande Bouche, Jillian Kohr; Chip, Adam Wallace; Monsieur D’Arque/ Tavern Master, Jason Mallo; Les Filles 1, Amelia Bowen; Les Filles 2, Becca Cawthorn; Les Filles 3, Bailey Bryant; Baker, Jonathan Vanderpool; Marie, Hannah Vanderpool; Bookseller, Laura King; Shepherd/Crony 2, Philip Crawford; Laundry Lady, Madison Harmon; Milkmaid, Ella Hagan; Flower Seller, Deb Stein; Sausage Curl Girl, Dawn Burroughs; Candle Maker, Jake Dukes; Hat Seller, Jacob Reed; and Crony 1, Chris Morse.
Members of the Enchanted Ensemble include Keenan Beasley, Emma Doyle, Abby Gibson, Kathryn Hag, Lilijana Hook, Katelen Mandrell, Maci Mandrell, Olivia Matzke, Bern Miranda, Jaime Moore, Reagan Nunn, Olivia Otto, Cass Resch, Sophia Rosa, Nathan Simpson, Abbey Spence, McKenna Sweeney, Audrey Wallace and Georgie Zirbel.
Members of the Village Ensemble include Keenan Beasley, Ashtyn Browning, Laila Chapman, Kate Cox, Philip Crawford, Jake Dukes, Brittany Gatlin-Lloyd, Ella Hagan, Madison Harmon, Laura King, Jason Mallo, Reese McWhorter, Chris Morse, Christian Petersen, Cooper Phelps, Rylee Reagle, Ryan Reagle, Jacob Reed, Cass Resch, Maryellen Self, Deb Stein, Lainey-Kate Tolbert, Layton Tolbert, Hannah Vanderpool, Jonathan Vanderpool and McKinley Wright.
Understudies include Belle U/S, Bailey Bryant; Lumiere U/S, Jason Mallo; Mrs. Potts U/S, Laura King; LeFou U/S, Jake Dukes; Babette U/S, Ella Hagan; Madame de la Grande Bouche U/S, Dawn Burroughs; and Chip U/S, Reese McWhorter.
For the past several months, auditionees from across the nation have submitted audition materials online for the very first Ramsey Theatre Company production. Various local actors and dancers attended in-person auditions on April 1 at Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center.
Weekly rehearsals begin this month and continue until the June performances on June 23 and 24 at SKyPAC.
“Beauty and The Beast” is the third and final Broadway production of the 2022-2023 Willanna K. Ramsey Memorial Broadway Series, sponsored by Robert P. Ramsey.
Tickets are available online at www.theskypac.com, by calling (270) 904-1880 or in person at 601 College St. Tickets start at $35.