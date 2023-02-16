'Beauty and the Beast' lead cast for SKyPAC show By the Daily News Feb 16, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Emily Pellecchia will play the role of “Belle” in SKyPAC’s “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.” Submitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Arts of Southern Kentucky has announced that Emily Pellecchia will play the role of Belle in Ramsey Theatre Company’s production of “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.”Pellecchia is a New York/New Jersey based actress currently earning a BFA in musical theatre at Syracuse University.Her regional credits include Carolyn in “Bridges of Madison County,” where she was cast and directed by award-winning director/Broadway actor Hunter Foster. Her most recent work on stage was performing the role of Dorothy Gale in the “Wizard of Oz” at the Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank, N.J.For this role, she earned nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical by NJACT Perry Awards and Best Performer in a Musical by “Broadway World.” Craig Schulman, who will play Maurice, and Pellecchia are the first cast members to be revealed for this production.Further leading role announcements will be made in the coming weeks.“Beauty and The Beast” will be the third and final Broadway production of the 2022-23 Willanna K. Ramsey Memorial Broadway Series.The show will take place on June 24 at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center.Tickets are on sale now and are available online at www.theskypac.com, by calling (270) 904-1880 or in person at 601 College St. Prices start at $20. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesTrader Joe's distribution center coming to FranklinFirst baby surrendered at BGFD's Baby BoxWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsKathy Sue CampbellLeon TarterVictims identified in fatal Simpson crashDr. Larry J. PackMan shot in chase sues Simpson sheriff, deputiesBGPD: White van belonged to transport companyOrville 'Pete' Wick Dotson III Images Videos State News Editorial Roundup: Kentucky Kentucky high court lets near-total abortion ban continue Ex-officer's trial date postponed in Breonna Taylor case Jim Boone, founder of Boone newspaper chain dies at age 87 Pastors' view: Sermons written by ChatGPT will have no soul National News Wall Street slips on worries about high inflation, rates Tesla recalls 'Full Self-Driving' to fix flaws in behavior Father of July 4 parade shooting suspect pleads not guilty AP News Summary at 12:56 p.m. EST Connecticut man pleads guilty again in 2020 killings POLITICAL NEWS Biden completes medical checkup as he readies for 2024 run Georgia Senate seeks to make gang prosecutions easier Cautious but steady consumers buoying hopes for US economy North Carolina House sends Medicaid expansion bill to Senate Climate advocates urge World Bank overhaul as leader exits Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView