Jon Sowards didn’t have to look far to find a reliable second-in-command after he was promoted March 1 to president and CEO of the South Central Workforce Development Board.
Brian Becker, who served on the board of directors for the workforce board while adult education director at Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College, has been hired as the WDB’s vice president of operations and special projects.
“Brian has a tremendous background and has been a very active partner with us,” said Sowards, who was in the V.P. role before moving up to CEO. “He probably knows more about the workforce board than I do.”
SKYCTC’s adult education director since 2015, Becker has served on the WDB board of directors for more than five years.
His background also includes a stint as a development officer at Western Kentucky University and six years as CEO of the Big Brothers/Big Sisters organization in Bowling Green.
At the workforce board, he will oversee programming and projects for an organization charged with ensuring that job seekers have career opportunities and that employers have the talent they need.
“It seems like a natural fit for me,” Becker said. “I’ve had great firsthand experience with adults trying to get their GED (General Educational Development) and facing the challenge of getting a job.
“I have a lot of perspective I can bring to help job seekers.”
Having a vice president on board is a relief for Sowards, a retired U.S. Army officer who joined the workforce board in 2018 and was elevated to its top position after former CEO Robert Boone left to work for Connecticut-based Career Team, a direct services provider of workforce solutions with a national reach.
“For nine weeks I’ve been trying to cover both the president and operations roles,” Sowards said, “so I’m glad to bring Brian to the staff. He’s bringing a lot of insider knowledge to this role. I’m excited about his energy and passion.”
Sowards said the workforce board’s strategic plan places emphasis on areas that Becker is familiar with, including long-term unemployed, new Americans and those with criminal records.
“Our strategic plan lays out our vision for serving employers and job seekers,” Sowards said. “He (Becker) will bring that vision to life. He’s perfectly positioned to do that.”
Becker is joining a staff that has been growing since Boone came on board as the WDB’s sole employee in 2017.
Sowards now oversees a staff of 10 other employees who address workforce-related issues in a 10-county region. That staff has made a transition away from offices in the Kentucky Career Center on Chestnut Street to new quarters in Western Kentucky University’s South Campus next to the Knicely Center.
Initially largely dependent for funding on the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, the workforce board has procured grants and donations that have increased the organization’s annual budget from about $2 million when Boone started to $4 million today.
“I’ve seen the workforce board grow and develop,” Becker said. “It seems like they’re getting results while being good stewards of taxpayer dollars.”
