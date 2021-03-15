When Amber Brooks goes retro, she goes big.
Not only is the Bowling Green native jumping headfirst into the vintage clothing trend, she’s doing it by opening her own store in what is itself a vintage location.
Brooks and longtime friend Brandy Tucker on Tuesday were preparing their inventory and sprucing up the new quarters for their business at 432 E. Main Ave., a building more than a century old that looks out on Bowling Green’s Fountain Square Park.
Called the Princess Building because it housed the Princess Theater in the early part of the last century, the building now owned by Bobby Rabold is home to Mary Jane’s Chocolates.
Beginning Friday, that historic space next to Mary Jane’s will be home to what Brooks is calling Becky Brooks Vintage, a retail outlet specializing in clothing, accessories and jewelry that mostly come from the late 20th century.
A vintage clothing fan and collector for years, Brooks on Tuesday was a walking advertisement for the type of inventory her store will carry.
Dressed in 1970s jeans, a 1980s blouse and “thrifted” shoes she guessed dated to the 1990s, Brooks joked: “I’m probably representing four different decades.”
As will her store, a brick-and-mortar incarnation of a passion that Brooks has had nearly since she graduated from Western Kentucky University in 2009.
Moving first to Atlanta and later to New York City, Brooks recalls that she started “picking,” or looking for deals on vintage clothing in thrift stores, yard sales and other outlets.
Her love of such attire grew while in the Big Apple, where she witnessed the nascent retro trend while working at the upscale Jean-Georges restaurant.
“In New York you’re one person in a big mass of people,” said Brooks, a 2005 Warren East High School graduate. “You’re looking for something to set yourself apart.”
For Brooks, setting herself apart has also meant joining a growing trend in fashion driven by environmental consciousness as much as by thriftiness.
According to the 2020 Resale Report compiled by the ThredUp.com website devoted to trends in clothing, the U.S. secondhand clothing market is projected to more than triple in value in the next 10 years.
In 2019, that report said, secondhand clothing expanded 21 times faster than conventional retail apparel did.
That’s not news to Brooks, who has shopped for vintage clothing in New York, Atlanta, Nashville and even on her honeymoon in Belize.
She began selling vintage clothing online through social media and her Etsy website five years ago and quickly saw how popular it was.
“It was growing year after year,” Brooks said of her online sales. “Even with college-age kids, vintage and retro clothing is trending right now. There’s a shift because people want uniqueness and a little more character.”
After seeing a 200% year-over-year increase in her sales last year, Brooks knew it was time to try a storefront location.
“This is a little bit of a risk,” Brooks admitted. “Selling online has been my bread and butter. Brandy and I talked about it and thought it would be nice to have a shop.
“We saw this space right after Christmas and liked it. The wheels started moving quickly from there.”
Now, with help from Tucker’s merchandising and sewing skills, Brooks has opened a shop whose name pays homage to her mother and has stocked it with clothes from nearly every decade since the 1950s along with handbags, shoes and even some old photos.
“The dream is hers,” said Tucker, who has been friends with Brooks since middle school. “To have a storefront in downtown I think will be really fun.”
“I think this is a good time to try this,” Brooks said. “People are looking to support local businesses.”
Brooks is starting slowly, opening the store on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from noon until 6 p.m.
More information about the types of items carried by Becky Brooks Vintage can be found at the etsy.com/shop/BeckyBrooksVintage website.
