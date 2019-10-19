Helping to deliver and assemble beds Saturday for a family of Guatemalan immigrants, Shelly Aguilar could see herself in their struggles.
Aguilar, a teller for Independence Bank, was among volunteers participating in the annual build-a-bed effort organized by the Housing Authority of Bowling Green. Aguilar’s own father also comes from Guatemala, so when she arrived at the small home on North Lee Drive, it seemed like providence.
“I know how it is. … I come from a family of immigrants so I understand what they’re going through right now,” she said.
Using her Spanish skills, Aguilar immediately formed a connection with the family, learning that they had just arrived in the U.S. about six months ago. She took the time to help translate school papers for the family’s 5-year-old daughter.
“They’re in a completely different country, and they came here with nothing,” Aguilar said, taking pride from the opportunity to help a family in need.
For five years now, the Housing Authority of Bowling Green has been working with Independence Bank in an effort to donate beds to the elderly, to children and the disabled.
The effort began as a partnership with Kentucky AmeriCorps, but over the years it’s drawn additional support from the local Kiwanis Club, the Bowling Green Rotary Club, Country Oven Bakery and other local organizations.
“We’re getting more and more organizations involved,” said Brent Austin, a senior vice president for Independence Bank.
This year, the Housing Authority was able to offer 50 beds thanks to a donation from the Tempur Sealy mattress firm. The vast majority of the beds were given to school-age children.
Joyce Johnson, an assistant manager with the Housing Authority, said that’s meant to ensure the donations do the most good. A good night’s sleep means a good day at school, she said.
“Your greatest joy is when you see these kids jumping up and down on a bed,” after never having one, Johnson said.
On Saturday, volunteers gathered at the Housing Authority’s EnVision Center to hear instructions and then bow their heads for prayer. After that, they packed mattresses, bedding and bed frames into the backs of pickup trucks to fan out across Bowling Green and deliver the beds before noon.
“We’ve kind of got this down to a science,” Johnson said.
Brad Howard, another volunteer with Independence Bank, has been participating for years with his son Alex. It’s important to remember that sometimes everyone needs a hand, he said.
“We benefit more than the individuals we’re helping to serve,” he said.
