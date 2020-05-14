Beech Bend Park and Splash Lagoon was originally scheduled to be open by now, but – like Beech Bend Raceway – it remains closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
As businesses slowly start to reopen under the guidelines set by Gov. Andy Beshear and the federal government, Beech Bend is hopeful to have both facilities up and running as soon as possible. But General Manager Charlotte Gonzalez said any such plans remain "at the discretion of the governor for when they can open."
"We have submitted a very responsible and safe reopening plan to the governor's office and to local officials in Warren County," Gonzalez said. "We eagerly await a response from them."
The amusement park only had 97 operating days scheduled, Gonzalez said, and at this point it will probably lose at least half of those dates. Gonzalez said Beech Bend's reopening came after discussions with similar parks in the state – Kentucky Kingdom in Louisville, Venture River Water Park in Eddyville and Somersplash Water Park in Somerset. Kentucky Kingdom announced recently that it hopes to open in early June, but has not identified an exact date.
"It's a lot of people and a lot of income that not only is Beech Bend losing, but many businesses in Warren County are suffering because we don't have visitors coming from the surrounding 100 to 150 miles," Gonzalez said. "Hotels, restaurants, gas stations, even shopping areas are all suffering because Beech Bend is not bringing in hundreds of thousands of people that normally come to Warren County because of our two facilities here."
Gonzalez said Beech Bend employs more than 450 people each summer, adding to the financial hardship the closings will have locally. And as other states begin to open, Gonzalez said it could have a lasting effect on Beech Bend.
"We know that other facilities in neighboring states are opening, some of them are already open with their drag strip," Gonzalez said. "My fear is we are going to lose most of the business that Beech Bend and Warren County would have enjoyed to neighboring states because their governors are allowing them to reopen and have already announced plans for their reopening."
That includes Holiday World in Santa Claus, Ind., which has announced it will open June 14 with virtual lines and limited park attendance.
"There are also other parks around us that have been given the go-ahead to open sometime between Memorial Day and June 15," Gonzalez said. "We are just hoping the state of Kentucky will allow us to open as soon as possible.
"If we are not allowed to open, then people from this state are going to take their dollars and go to neighboring states. Warren County and the state of Kentucky are going to be losing out on a lot of revenue."
Beshear's Healthy at Work reopening plan has not yet specifically mentioned amusement parks in its schedule. At this point, the first predominantly recreational businesses to appear on the schedule are bowling alleys and movie theaters on June 1, followed by campgrounds June 11. Groups of 50 are not slated to be allowed until July 1.
Beshear has, however, downplayed the prospect of public pools and water facilities opening any time soon. In a recent interview with WLKY television in Louisville, Beshear said it could be mid-July or August before those are given the green light.
The raceway actually opened March 1 but closed about a week later due to the coronavirus outbreak. The track has already canceled several big events but has submitted a plan that, if approved, would allow local racing to continue.
"We know at this point and time, (large crowds) are not going to be allowed," Gonzalez said. "Right now, we are just trying to open for our local events which are participant oriented. Local drag racing is not a spectator sport. Drag racers bring with them maybe one crew member or family member on average. We are just trying to fight for the rights of our local racing program at the current time.
"Racetracks in other states are open already for local drag racing programs, not for spectator racing – big events, those that bring thousands for each event."
