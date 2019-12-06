Action taken Thursday by the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County could clear the way for a new residence on Beech Bend Road and the transformation of an adjacent log cabin from a short-term rental property to a long-term rental.
In the only action item at the meeting in the Bowling Green City Commission chambers, the 10 commission members present voted unanimously to approve a Future Land Use Map amendment and a rezoning for a 4.246-acre tract at 687 Beech Bend Road that is between Bowling Green Country Club and the intersection with Garvin Lane.
Those actions, if given final approval by Warren Fiscal Court, will allow the River limited liability corporation and River LLC organizer Kevin Goff to subdivide the property into three lots of between 1.368 and 1.463 acres.
The Future Land Use Map amendment changing the property’s future use from agriculture to rural density residential allowed the zone change from agriculture and floodplain to residential estate and floodplain.
After planning commission staff planner Rachel Hurt pointed out that a conditional use permit would be required to continue renting the 1,456-square-foot cabin short-term, Goff said the cabin that had been listed on the Airbnb website and other short-term rental websites will no longer be used as a short-term rental (meaning less than 30 days).
A brick ranch-style home on the property that Goff said the county property valuation administrator’s office indicates was built in 1918 will also continue to be used as a long-term rental.
Goff’s development plan calls for building a third residence on a 1.463-acre lot that is between the cabin and the ranch-style home on the heavily wooded property that borders Barren River.
According to the planning commission staff report, the proposed residence on the middle lot will be a two-story single-family home with an exterior made of stone and Hardie board.
Goff said he will most likely rent the new residence but could live in it himself.
The planning commission was scheduled to act on an application to rezone a 1.83-acre tract at 318 Old Lovers Lane from agriculture to single-family residential, but that application by CMC Properties LLC was withdrawn.
The application submitted by CMC Properties registered agent Casey Simpson calls for developing the property with a maximum of 18 attached single-family residential lots.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.