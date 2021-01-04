One restaurant’s demise is another eatery’s opportunity to thrive.
Beet Box Produce, which offers organic and health-food products, has operated for three years out of small quarters near Smallhouse Road and Broadway Avenue.
Beginning this week, Beet Box will take over the 2020 Scottsville Road space that had been home to a Moe’s Southwest Grill that closed during the summer.
“We had kinda outgrown the old space,” Beet Box founder and owner Michelle Darnall said. “It didn’t give us the option of inside eating. We’re excited. This will give us the opportunity to expand our offerings, and it’s a much more visible location.”
Darnall started Beet Box in 2014 as a food delivery service before opening the Broadway Avenue location in what had been a Porter Paints store.
Now she’s planning to open the Scottsville Road store first as a pickup and delivery service before eventually opening it for sit-down patrons.
Expanding to a larger space during the business-stifling coronavirus pandemic may seem risky, but Darnall said her business hasn’t suffered as much as some.
“Everyone has had a challenge, but it (the pandemic) hasn’t had a large impact on us,” Darnall said. “Our focus from the beginning was home delivery, and that business has increased.”
Offering organic, Whole 30, paleo and bento box meal options along with vegan and vegetarian items, Beet Box has tapped into the steadily growing market for health foods.
“We have definitely grown over the last three years,” Darnall said. “I think people are looking for better eating options. They’re realizing that what we put in our bodies affects our health. They want a better quality of life.”
Darnall said Beet Box will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. initially and later this month begin opening at 7 a.m.
“We’re going to offer breakfast items,” she said.
Beet Box will also be the new home of the Zest! juice store that had been operating out of a location on East Main Avenue.
Darnall said she has purchased the Gone Nuts company that was started in 2015 by some Western Kentucky University students, allowing her to offer all-natural nut butters made from peanuts, almonds and cashews.
“That business is taking off,” Darnall said. “We’ve shipped boxes to as far away as Hawaii during Christmas.”
Moving into the former Moe’s location will allow Beet Box to have seating for 18 people inside and another 25 at outdoor tables.
As Darnall is opening the Scottsville Road store, the old Beet Fox location will be making a transition as well.
Chapel Hill Pod School, described on its website as a private school that limits student population to allow one-on-one instruction and independent learning, will open in the 1217 Broadway Ave. building Jan. 11.
Kelli Linkis, owner of Chapel Hill Pod School, describes it as “not a traditional, sit-in-rows type of school.” She said it will serve “15 to 18” students in grades 1-8.
