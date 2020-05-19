Editor’s note: This report focuses on local testing data, the most recent of which was available through Friday. In order to make comparisons of the data as accurate as possible, most statistics in this story reflect counts as of Friday, meaning they will not necessarily match the most current available numbers.
Testing for the coronavirus – along with following health guidelines such as wearing masks in public – are the linchpins of the effort to fight the deadly pandemic.
At the same time local officials have been encouraging public mask wearing, aggressive testing has resulted in about 6 percent of Warren County's population being tested – about twice the statewide rate.
According to data provided by Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon, as of Friday the county knew of 7,986 people who have been tested out of the county's population of roughly 132,000.
The exact number of local people tested is unknown, however, since private testing facilities are required only to report positive cases. But among the 7,986 people known to have been tested in Warren County, 701 – 8.7 percent – were confirmed positive as of Friday by the Barren River District Health Department.
The state doesn’t report updated testing percentages on a county-by-county basis.
But as of Monday, a total of about 130,000 Kentucky residents were reported to have been tested for coronavirus, representing about 3 percent of the state’s population.
Because of variances in testing and reporting, what remains unknown are factors such as how many asymptomatic people have tested positive, as well as mortality rates for the coronavirus, which has killed at least 90,000 nationally and more than 300 in Kentucky.
Of the 701 positive cases in Warren County as of Friday, 276 had recovered and there had been two deaths. Of the nearly 8,000 tested, about 1,800 have been in minority populations, according to Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon.
Officials have attributed the high number of local coronavirus cases – among adults and children – to the relatively high number of local residents who have been tested. As of Monday’s reporting, Warren County has the second-highest number of cases in the state at 810, trailing only Jefferson County’s 1,916, according to the Kentucky Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard.
Public testing in Warren County has been done in partnership with Kroger, Zip Urgent Clinic, Bluegrass Medical Care and Ely Drugs.
“We owe a great debt of gratitude to all of our local and regional partners for all the time and commitment they have given to this testing initiative and the overall fight against this virus,” Buchanon wrote in a text message. “They have given their time and services without charge to over 1,800 citizens in targeted areas of the community whose residents have been heavily affected, and many without resources. They’ve volunteered to do this without charging the citizens, out of compassion for others and love for their community.”
As for the health guidelines, local agencies have been touting a #whyiwearmymask social media campaign featuring local officials and public workers wearing face masks.
Bowling Green Mayor Wilkerson said the campaign was the idea of the area’s coronavirus workgroup “to try to be more visible” with the message.
Buchanon and Wilkerson are among those who have been featured in the campaign.
The mayor said wearing masks in public is a “common-sense suggestion” supported by medical professionals to protect “yourself and the next person.”
Several new studies have shown wearing masks can reduce coronavirus transmissions, including a Hong Kong University study that found non-contact transmission of the virus was reduced by as much as 75 percent when masks were present. A Johns Hopkins University study determined face masks protect both the wearer and the public from virus transmission.
That benefit was described by as Wilkerson as “trying to apply the golden rule. I don’t want someone to cough or sneeze on me” and he wants to extend the same courtesy to others, he said.
