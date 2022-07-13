Local USA Today-bestselling author and Western Kentucky University Professor of English David Bell reads an excerpt of his novel, “The Finalists,” at a book discussion at the main branch of the Warren County Public Library on State Street in Bowling Green, Ky., on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Community members gather at the main branch of the Warren County Public Library on State Street in Bowling Green, Ky., on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, to listen to local USA Today-bestselling author and Western Kentucky University Professor of English David Bell speak about and read excerpts from his novel, "The Finalists." (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
A spacious auditorium at the Warren County Public Library’s main branch was bursting with lively discussions Tuesday as local author David Bell discussed his latest book.
The auditorium was full even before the presentation was scheduled to begin, with extra chairs being added as the demand kept growing.
Having started work on his latest book, “The Finalists,” in February 2021, Bell said he was happy to discuss it at the library on the heels of its publication.
Readers had the chance to purchase “The Finalists” at the event. Bell said all proceeds from books sold that evening will go to western Kentucky tornado relief.
“Every day I drive down my street, and it is still a mess, people are still getting stuff fixed, so it is a good cause,” he said.
“The Finalists” is set at Hyde College – a fictional college that has financial troubles. The book tells the story of six rising seniors who were chosen to compete for a scholarship that would cover their tuition, provide them with full student loan forgiveness and a job.
The plot takes a turn when shortly after the competition begins, one of the students dies.
Bell said the six students agreed to participate in the competition because they were “desperate.” He said he had experience working for a college that had financial troubles before coming to Bowling Green and teaching at Western Kentucky University and that he remembered dealing with his own student debt.
After he got his degree, Bell said he had a student loan of about $14,000. In the end, he said he paid “way more than I ever originally took out.”
Lynn DeRosa, who calls herself “an avid reader” and has read all of Bell’s previous books, attended Tuesday’s event and said he was “an excellent writer and a really good person.”
Daniel Costa-McFadden, another resident of Bowling Green who attended the presentation, said he never read any of Bell’s books before but found the event “very insightful” and that he is “intrigued to find out how the story evolves.”
Bell said the highest compliment he can get as a writer is when a reader tells him they “just wanted to read one more chapter, then one more chapter and one more chapter.”
Bell recently completed “She’s Gone” – his first young adult suspense book. He said it is available for preorder now and will be officially released Nov. 1.
Bell also said that his next adult suspense book, “Try Not to Breathe,” should be published next summer.