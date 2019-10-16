Bendix Spicer Foundation Brake earned a 2019 Business Expansion Award from the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce for expansion of operations at its wheel-end manufacturing facility in Bowling Green.
BSFB, a joint venture between Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems and Dana Commercial Vehicle Products, is investing $65 million on a 130,000-square-foot expansion of the facility. In September, the company broke ground on the plant addition, which will increase air disc brake production capacity to keep pace with accelerating customer demand in North America. Completion of the upgraded plant – which will total 432,000 square feet – is expected by the end of 2020.
The facility is also adding six docks, three recycling compactors, 100 spaces in an enlarged parking lot and a driveway for more efficient truck routing to and from the building.
The chamber of commerce recognized BSFB and seven other businesses Oct. 3 at its 2019 Targeted Business and Industry Awards Banquet.
