Benefit Boo Bash returns to RailPark Oct. 22

Guests at the second annual Boo Bash will be in store for a night of spooky fun and thrills – and all for a good cause.
The adults-only event, which will benefit the Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky and the Historic RailPark & Train Museum, will be from 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 22 at the RailPark.
Stephanie Morton, executive director of the Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky, said $14,000 was raised at last year’s Boo Bash, which was split between her group and the RailPark.
“We are hoping for even more this year,” she said. “Our goal is to keep that total growing and to raise awareness about what we do and what the RailPark does for the community.”
RailPark Executive Director Jamie Johnson said this type of fundraiser is “not like anything else we do” because her group partners with another nonprofit.
“It’s great because it’s not just benefiting one organization,” Johnson said. “We work together and it’s nice to bring together two groups that are so different. We believe in what they do and their mission.”
The Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky provides support for those with Down Syndrome and their families.
“We have social groups and educational programs available to enhance the lives of those with Down Syndrome and help them achieve fulfilling lives and become productive members of society,” Morton said.
The bash, which is for ages 21 and over, will feature cocktails, food trucks, a silent auction, a DJ and dancing, games and a costume contest.
“The theme this year is ‘The Boneyard,’ so there will be a lot of skeletons and things about bones,” Johnson said.
On the lawn, Johnson said patrons will find the Field of Screams, which will include outdoor games and activities and is a great way for guests to socialize and play at the same time.
“There will also be an outdoor bar set up with all kinds of spooky and festive-themed adult beverages,” she said.
A liquor ring toss, sponsored by Heaven Hill Distilleries, will be set up inside and guests will receive a treat bag filled with goodies from the sponsors.
“This is not your typical fundraiser,” she said. “There’s always that group of people that stay behind and go straight for the fun, dancing and drinks. This is geared toward them. It’s basically an adult Halloween party.”
Advance general admission tickets are $35 and can be purchased until Oct. 7. Outdoor reserved tables of eight can be purchased for $450 until Oct. 20 and indoor reserved tables of eight can be purchased for $500 until Oct. 14. Regular general admission tickets may be purchased for $45 beginning Oct. 8.
Visit the event’s Facebook page at Boo Bash BG 2022 for the link to purchase tickets.