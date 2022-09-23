Benefit Boo Bash returns to RailPark Oct. 22

The Historic RailPark & Train Museum's decorations for last year's Boo Bash on Oct. 15, 2021. This year's bash will begin at 6 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Historic RailPark & Train Museum. 

 Submitted by Jamie Dobbs

Guests at the second annual Boo Bash will be in store for a night of spooky fun and thrills – and all for a good cause.

