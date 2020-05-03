The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kentucky eclipsed 5,000 on Sunday, with Gov. Andy Beshear reporting a combined weekend total of 253 additional cases since his last update Friday.
Beshear skipped Saturday’s daily briefing, the first time he’s done so since the first case of COVID-19 in Kentucky was reported March 6.
“Thank you for giving me that one day and that one opportunity to refuel a little bit,” Beshear said Sunday.
Sunday’s briefing also brought news of five additional deaths that were confirmed Saturday, one of which Beshear said was a 79-year-old woman from Logan County. The state’s virus-related death toll has now risen to 253.
Beshear also reported Sunday new cases in the Barren River region, although it wasn’t immediately clear whether they were included in existing case totals tracked by the Barren River District Health Department. The newly reported cases include combined weekend totals of 25 cases in Warren County, two in Butler County, one in Simpson County and one in Barren County.
On Friday, its latest available update, the Barren River District Health Department announced in a news release that there were 553 confirmed cases of the virus in its eight-county area, including 352 in Warren, 107 in Butler, 32 in Edmonson, 26 in Simpson, 16 in Barren, 11 in Logan, eight in Hart and one in Metcalfe. Of those, 118 patients have recovered and eight have died. In Allen County there are 18 cases, according to the local health department, which is separate from the Barren River department.
The department’s next case update is expected Monday.
Meanwhile, the Barren River Area Development District's COVID-19 Dashboard showed 623 total cases in its 10-county region on Sunday evening, with 369 in Warren County, 143 in Butler, 29 in Simpson, 26 in Edmonson, 18 in Barren, 14 in Allen, 13 in Logan, six in Monroe, four in Hart and one in Metcalfe. The BRADD totals – which come from the state – and the local health department's totals often differ due to different reporting methods.
The state’s offical number of positive cases now stands at least 5,130, with more than 58,000 people tested in Kentucky. At least 1,892 have recovered from the potentially deadly respiratory disease so far, Beshear said.
Though it might seem like more cases are being reported following expanded access to testing in the commonwealth, Beshear said the state’s rate of new infections has leveled off – and maybe even improved.
“At the worst, we have plateaued,” he said, taking the opportunity to thank Kentuckians for abiding by public health guidelines around social distancing.
“By now, it’s becoming muscle memory about what it takes to defeat this virus,” he said. “Healthy At Home is how you save people’s lives, and it’s what you’ve been doing. … Let’s make sure we continue in the midst of this.”
Beshear also reminded Kentuckians to show up for tests they schedule at sites across the commonwealth. Dozens of no-shows have been reported at testing sites, Beshear said. He also encouraged wearing masks in public, describing it as the neighborly thing to do.
“Your refusal to wear a mask could result in somebody dying.”
He reacted with frustration to reports that hundreds of protestors gathering at the state Capitol on Saturday to protest Beshear’s economic restrictions were told to remove their masks and openly flout social distancing. One lawmaker, Republican state Rep. Savannah Maddox of Dry Ridge, also announced she wouldn’t be forced to take any new vaccine for COVID-19.
“That’s just reckless,” Beshear said. “If you are a leader the people listen to, be responsible.”
Asked by a reporter at the briefing if those who gathered for Saturday’s protests would be cited and required to undergo a 14-day quarantine, Beshear said “we’ll see.”
“We’ll see about steps that are going to be taken,” Beshear said. He did not go into detail about what those steps might involve.
Looking ahead, Beshear said Kentuckians can expect more details Monday from Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack about the phase two reopening of health care facilities, which will include the resumption outpatient, ambulatory surgery and invasive medical procedures. That reopening is slated to take place beginning Wednesday, Beshear said. More details are available on the state’s COVID-19 website at kycovid19.ky.gov.
– Daily News multimedia journalist Emily Zantow contributed to this report.
