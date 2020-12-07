After the state reached a grim milestone Sunday – surpassing 200,000 reported cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic started – Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday aimed to buoy Kentuckians’ resolve by sharing an update on vaccine distribution.
“We know the end, it’s out there. We can see it. We can feel it, but it’s still months away. Until then, we’ve got to continue to do the right things to protect one another,” Beshear said at his regular coronavirus briefing in Frankfort. “(If) we do what we have to do to tamp down cases, and ensure we have the health care capacity we need, then we’re going to make it through this,”
On the vaccine front, Beshear said the state expects to receive two additional shipments before the end of December. Kentucky is anticipating at least 38,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 109,000 Moderna doses this month.
Kentucky will get the Pfizer vaccine first, with Beshear estimating those doses could arrive as early as next week. Another 76,000 Moderna doses could come the week after, with more than 33,000 doses between Dec. 27 to 31, Beshear said.
Each dose will go toward immunizing an individual recipient, but they are only initial shots that must be followed up with a booster administered about three weeks afterward for full vaccination. Long-term care residents – which make up roughly two-thirds of Kentucky’s virus-related deaths – will get priority, along with the facility staff who care for them.
Frontline health care workers will also get early doses, with The Medical Center at Bowling Green expected to receive 975 doses this month.
Educators remain a high priority for early vaccine doses, according to Beshear, who also spoke of school districts compiling lists of teachers willing to take the vaccine early on.
Much of Beshear’s coronavirus briefing Monday was focused on schools as the governor continued to defend his executive order to keep private, religious schools closed along with public schools.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is fighting the governor’s order closing private, religious schools, and some health experts – most notably, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – have suggested schools should be open.
But Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, shared examples of how he said COVID-19 has spread in schools and youth sports.
“We had a school where one teacher was positive with COVID-19. This case caused nine total cases and one death. Four hundred people were exposed and needed to quarantine,” Stack said.
School officials are being “overly simplistic” when they tout their efforts to ward off COVID-19, Stack said.
Still, Beshear said the state is developing additional guidance for schools to reopen for in-person classes by Jan. 4 in counties that are in the red with COVID-19.
Beshear on Monday reported 1,972 new cases and 10 new deaths across the state. That brings Kentucky’s total number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic to 200,632, with 2,072 total virus-related deaths.
Kentucky’s positivity rate – another indicator of the virus’ spread – was 9.6%. Experts consider the virus to be under control when the rate is at 5%.
The number of total hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and the number of patients being treated in intensive care units continued to climb Monday, reaching 1,700 and 410, respectively. Currently, 210 COVID-19 patients need a ventilator to breathe.
Locally, Warren County was among the top counties in the state Monday for new positives, with Beshear reporting 66 new cases here.
The Barren River District Health Department on Monday announced a total of 15,068 cases and reported that 12,217 of that amount have recovered since the start of the pandemic.
The department reported a new total of 188 deaths within its eight-county region, an increase of 17 from its last report Friday.
The breakdown of recovered/deaths/totals cases by county on Monday was: Barren: 1,882, 29, 2,215; Butler: 532, 16, 64; Edmonson: 360, 13, 452; Hart: 720, 4, 1,036; Logan: 1,138, 36, 1,343; Metcalfe: 350, 4, 451; Simpson: 622, 9, 858 and Warren: 6,613, 77, 8,070.
The Allen County Health Department, which is not affiliated with the Barren River district, reported 28 additional COVID-19 cases since Friday.
Allen County has had a total of 814 cases since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. Currently, 716 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine, with 82 active cases in quarantine at this time either at home or hospitalized. There have been 16 virus-related deaths in Allen County.
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @NewsByAaron or visit bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.