Because of federal reductions during the pandemic, Kentucky has seen decreases in the amount of Victims of Crime Act funding in the past three years.
However, in late October, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the use of nearly $8 million in American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funds to supplement what's been lost.
VOCA funds are intended to provide direct support to survivors of all types of violent crime, including child abuse and sexual violence. They are used to create and expand programs treating the emotional, psychological or physical needs of victims.
Beshear said that his administration will use the State Fiscal Recovery Fund part of Kentucky's ARPA funding to provide $7,983,444 in grant funding to 56 programs and projects throughout the commonwealth focused on supporting survivors of violent crime.
"As governor, I am committed to protecting every person in our state,” Beshear said in a news release. “This funding is another step toward a Kentucky where every victim of crime is provided with the critical recovery resources, protection and legal services to ensure justice.”
Southcentral Kentucky is home to four programs granted a total of $642,558.
Hope Harbor Inc., a sexual trauma center with a Bowling Green location, will use its $76,805 grant to transition back to its pre-COVID capacity, said director Melissa Whitley.
Before the pandemic, Hope Harbor relied on a large pool of volunteers to man its 24-hour call line for medical and legal advocacy for victims of sexual trauma. Volunteers also went on hospital trips to visit and support survivors. However, COVID restrictions changed things.
"We weren't responding to the hospitals," Whitley said.
Now, Hope Harbor's pool of volunteers has diminished. So, while they work to rebuild, Whitley said they will use the funds to hire five employees to fill in as-needed on hospital visits and call center shifts.
The rest of the money will contribute to Hope Harbor's client assistance fund, which helps clients in financial need so they can focus on other needs like therapy and court case preparation.
The Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center was granted the most funds, with $350,283 allocated to support its mission. BRACAC works across the region to provide victims of child sexual abuse and their non-offending family members a safe, supportive place to stay.
Additionally, Barren River Safe Space Inc. received $140,314 and the Barren County Attorney's Office got $74,156.
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, call the 24-hour free hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233).