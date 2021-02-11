Gov. Andy Beshear reported 1,880 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, calling it the lowest number of new cases he’s announced for at least four weeks, and the state’s test positivity rate fell to 7.08%, the lowest since Nov. 6.
Although Kentucky is seeing declining COVID-19 cases, “we still have stubbornly high deaths,” said Beshear, who reported 36 additional virus deaths Thursday. Among the newly announced deaths was a 91-year-old man in Barren County and a 66-year-old man in Hart County.
Locally, the Barren River District Health Department announced a total of 26,372 COVID-19 cases, 23,153 of which have recovered, since the start of the pandemic. There have been 334 virus deaths reported in the department’s eight-county district.
The breakdown of recovered cases, deaths and total cases by county is Barren: 3,312, 53, 3,811; Butler: 1,084, 21, 1,281; Edmonson: 739, 16, 846; Hart: 1,483, 30, 1,749; Logan: 2,018, 47, 2,327; Metcalfe: 740, 18, 853; Simpson: 1,389, 27, 1,593; and Warren: 12,388, 122, 13,912.
A report from the Allen County health department, which is not affiliated with the Barren River department, was not immediately available Thursday evening.
Beshear also discussed the ongoing effort to deploy vaccines across the state, announcing 150 new sites.
“As of today, we believe that there are 497,256 unique individuals – that’s well over 10% of our population – that have now had at least their first dose of vaccine,” Beshear said.
He referenced state data showing that for every week since Jan. 5, the state has been able to “vaccinate more people than we’ve gotten first doses from the federal government. That means we are efficient. That means we are building and have built a system that can do more than we are currently getting each and every week,” Beshear said.
As of Thursday, Beshear said the state was deploying a total of 156 vaccination sites, with more information at vaccine.ky.gov. Beshear announced six new regional vaccination centers, 10 new Kroger locations where people can receive vaccines, 15 Walmart stores that will receive the vaccine and 125 pharmacies that will get vaccines.
Those seeking a vaccine at either a Kroger or Walmart location are asked to visit Kroger.com/CovidVaccine or Walmart.com/CovidVaccine to get an appointment.
Beshear called the expansion of vaccine providers a necessary step. State officials have said that, eventually, people won’t have to drive more than a county away to get a vaccine jab.
“We have to increase our number of providers out there for when we get that flood of vaccines we want so badly so that we can use them all really quickly,” he said. “The good news is, as supplies increase, we’re ready. We’re already ready for a lot more than we’re getting. But we got to be ready for a whole lot, and that’s what we’re building out.”
There continue to be problems with equitably distributing the vaccine. The vast majority of vaccine recipients in Kentucky are White, and as of Tuesday, only 16,579 Black or African American residents had gotten the vaccine.
That means that Black Kentuckians only make up about 4% of the vaccinations that have taken place in the state, despite representing 8% of the state’s overall population.
Asked about the disparity Thursday, Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack noted that health care workers and teachers have so far received priority for vaccination, per the federal program rolling out the vaccine.
“Health care workers are not evenly distributed across racial and ethnic populations,” Stack said. “And teachers, K-12 personnel … skew younger and may also not fully represent the racial and ethnic distribution across the state.”
Because of that, the early rollout has been skewed to certain populations, like those age 70 and older.
“Those are approaches to try to address the greatest mortality – to prevent the greatest number of people from dying because they’re at the highest risk because of their age or also because the federal health care program prioritized health care workers,” Stack said.
Going forward, and as more people become eligible to receive a vaccine, Stack said the state is working to ensure distribution is equitable across racial and geographic lines.
“Just to be clear, we would all agree that we need to do a better job,” Stack said. “There’s a lot of work ahead to make sure that we distribute these vaccines so that everyone has fair and equal access to them.”
