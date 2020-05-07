Gov. Andy Beshear announced Phase II of his Healthy At Work business reopening plan Thursday.
During his daily briefing in Frankfort, Beshear said restaurants may reopen May 22 for in-person services at 33 percent capacity indoors and unlimited outdoor seating “if they can get the spacing that is needed.”
On June 1, movie theaters and fitness centers may reopen; on June 11, campgrounds join the list; and on June 15, child care and youth sports will be added.
When child care reopens, “there aren’t going to be that many kids in each class,” he said. “And they will be completely separate from others.”
He also said Phase III is scheduled to begin in July and will include groups of 50 people.
“While this is the schedule I want to make happen, one thing, and one thing only, sets the schedule in the end, and that’s the coronavirus,” he said. “Any peak that we see – any cause of major concern – we are all gonna have to be willing to pause."
Beshear also announced 208 new confirmed coronavirus cases Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 6,129. He said three of the cases are considered probable. At least 2,177 people have recovered and 356 are currently hospitalized, 199 of whom are in intensive care, Beshear said.
He also announced 11 additional coronavirus-related deaths, raising the total number statewide to 294.
The Barren River Area Development District’s COVID-19 Dashboard, which uses data from the state Department of Public Health, said Warren County now has 486 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, which is the majority of the 836 total cases in BRADD’s 10-county region. Totals in other counties are 188 in Butler, 41 in Edmonson, 32 in Simpson, 25 in Barren, 25 in Allen, 24 in both Barren and Logan, eight in Hart, six in Monroe and two in Metcalfe.
The Barren River District Health Department confirmed 764 total cases in a news release Thursday, including 492 in Warren, 126 in Butler, 42 in Edmonson, 40 in Logan, 30 in Simpson, 21 in Barren, 11 in Hart and two in Metcalfe. Of the 764 cases, 210 patients have reportedly recovered.
The department also reported 18 deaths, including six in both Butler and Edmonson counties and two apiece in Warren, Simpson and Logan.
There are at least 29 confirmed cases in Allen County, according to the Allen County Health Department, which is not part of the Barren River district.
Totals often differ between the state data and local health departments because of different reporting methods.
– This story will be updated.
