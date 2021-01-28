Coronavirus deaths continued to surge Thursday in Kentucky as Gov. Andy Beshear announced a daily record of 69 deaths, bringing the state’s overall death toll to 3,611. A 74-year-old woman in Warren County was among those deaths.
“These are all people we’ve lost at least in part because of COVID,” Beshear said. “So let’s remember how dangerous it is, even if our trends are headed in the right direction.”
Other virus metrics were more encouraging, Beshear said. Although the governor reported 2,947 new cases of COVID-19, a number he said was far too high, Beshear called it the “lowest Thursday we’ve had in four weeks.”
Kentucky’s test positivity rate also fell to 9.04%, which is the fourth consecutive day it’s been below 10%, he said.
“Our trends are going in the right way, and that’s a good thing,” Beshear told Kentuckians at a news conference in Frankfort. “It’s because of your work wearing a mask, social distancing, cutting down on your contacts. Thank you for that.”
The spike in virus deaths comes as Kentucky is continuing to build the sorely needed infrastructure to administer the coronavirus vaccine statewide. Regional vaccination sites will play a central role, and Beshear announced four new sites opening as early as next week. They include two in Paducah, one in Danville and another at Alltech Arena in Lexington in partnership with Kroger, Beshear said.
There are currently 34 sites, and more locations will be announced in the next two weeks, Beshear said. There is a “strong preference” that those seeking a vaccine do so at their closest regional center, he said.
Those who receive vaccine at one of these sites will not be personally charged, but administrators can bill the recipient’s insurance.
“As of today, all vaccination sites are asked to prioritize the 70-and-older population until further notice,” Beshear said. “Other persons from phases 1A and 1B remain eligible for vaccination. ...
“As vaccine quantities and available appointment times allow, persons in 1C may also be scheduled to ensure each site administers 90% or more of all their vaccine doses received in seven days,” Beshear said, describing a broad category that encompasses all essential workers, anyone 60 years old or older and anyone age 16 or older with health conditions that put them at high risk for severe COVID-19.
Beshear also announced the launch of the find a vaccine website at vaccine.ky.gov and a hotline at 855-598-2246. A separate line at 855-326-4654 is reserved for those with hearing impairments, Beshear said.
Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said the coronavirus vaccines ward against severe COVID-19, but whether it prevents infection is still an open question. As a result, those who are vaccinated may still be able to carry the virus and spread it to others, meaning that mask use and social distancing are still necessary, Stack said.
Locally, the Barren River District Health Department has announced a total of 24,385 cases since the pandemic started, 21,006 of which have recovered. There have been 267 deaths reported from COVID-19 in the district’s eight-county region.
The breakdown of recovered cases, deaths and total cases by county is Barren: 2,901, 39, 3,407; Butler: 956, 18, 1,144; Edmonson: 624, 14, 739; Hart: 1,297, 19, 1,612; Logan: 1,840, 43, 2,140; Metcalfe: 646, 13, 755; Simpson: 1,288, 20, 1,488; and Warren: 11,454, 101, 13,100.
The Allen County Health Department reported 10 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. The county has had 1,525 cases, with 1,394 cases deemed fully recovered. There have been 21 deaths in Allen County to COVID-19.
