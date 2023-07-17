Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday appointed a new Western Kentucky University regent.
Cynthia “CJ” Nichols, a 1982 graduate of WKU, will serve in the position until July 9, 2029, according to a WKU press release.
“I’m so excited and honored to continue to be part of this fine institution in this role,” Nichols said in the release. “I’m passionate about students and their success and I can’t wait to make a positive impact as a member of WKU’s Board of Regents.”
Cynthia Nichols replaces her husband and outgoing regent, George Nichols III, who had served since 2017. Cynthia Nichols said he’s been her “biggest supporter” – with a healthy degree of competition.
“George and I have always had this competitive streak with each other,” Nichols joked. “I would always say ‘what you can do, I can do better!’ ”
Nichols said the university has changed drastically since her graduation – student expectations are greater and perspectives have shifted.
“However, the mission of the University has remained the same: to provide students with a high-quality education and create experiences that will prepare them for the future,” Cynthia Nichols said.
Cynthia Nichols will be the only person of color serving on the Board of Regents, just as her husband George was. As such, she looks forward to sharing her unique experiences with her fellow regents.
“More importantly, I am a WKU alumna who loves the university and whose life has been greatly impacted as a result of my experiences at WKU,” Nichols said.
Nichols is responsible for the Dr. Martha Sales Scholarship Fund and the Munday Scholarship Fund, according to the release. She is also a regular supporter of WKU’s Intercultural Student Engagement Center.
Before retiring, Nichols worked as an accountant at Shelby Energy in Shelbyville. She also helped educate visually impaired children in Florida, which ranged from transcribing material into Braille to organizing inclusive field trips to collaborating with administrators and teachers.
In 2018, George and Cynthia Nichols received the Philanthropists of the Year award from the university. The Intercultural Student Engagement Center was named in their honor.
President Timothy Caboni expressed optimism about the appointment in the release.
“She is an advocate for access to higher education and is dedicated to supporting the educational goals of students and ensuring the success of every Hilltopper,” Caboni said. “She is truly an asset to Western Kentucky University.”
Nichols is one of eight regents appointed by the governor. Three others are elected by university peers.
Nichols will attend her first meeting on Aug. 11 as the Board of Regents conducts its third quarterly meeting.
