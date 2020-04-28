Warren County is a coronavirus “hot spot” – at least according to Gov. Andy Beshear, who has announced 82 new local cases since Sunday evening, including 29 on Tuesday.
“Warren County’s been hit really hard,” he said during his daily briefing in Frankfort. “(This) isn’t just a single-county deal, it means we have a hot spot – a growing hot spot – in the entire region.”
He said Bowling Green is currently among the top 10 counties with “significant growth” of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.
Coronavirus cases in the county have been on the rise in recent days, according to both the state’s official count and the tally maintained by the Barren River District Health Department, which do not necessarily match because of different reporting methods. As of Tuesday, the local health department announced there are 448 total cases in its eight-county region, including 280 in Warren County, 88 in Butler, 23 in Simpson, 27 in Edmonson, 16 in Barren, eight in Logan, five in Hart and one in Metcalfe. Of those 448 people, 93 have reportedly recovered.
There are at least 14 confirmed cases in Allen County, according to the Allen County Health Department, which is not part of the Barren River health department.
Meanwhile, the Kentucky Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard said as of Tuesday evening that there are 263 cases in Warren, 113 in Butler, 24 in Simpson, 17 in Edmonson, 15 in Barren, eight in Logan, nine in Allen and two in Hart.
Beshear said Tuesday that the 29 Warren County cases were among 230 new cases statewide, bringing the total in Kentucky to 4,375 – of those, 1,617 have reportedly recovered, 320 are currently hospitalized and 170 are in intensive care. He also said 12 additional people died due to the virus, raising the death toll statewide to 225, and that there is also one probable virus-related death.
The death toll in the Bowling Green region remains at seven – one in Warren County, two in Simpson County and four in Butler County – according to the Barren River District Health Department.
Beshear also clarified an announcement he made Monday that “by May 11, we’re going to be asking everybody in every area that we reopen, and in our essential businesses, to be wearing masks.”
Beshear said Tuesday that while it will be mandatory for workers to wear masks, the general public will be “very strongly recommended” to do so while in public, with the exception of during exercise. He reiterated, however, that citations and arrests will not be made.
“None of us knows if we are infected but asymptomatic with this virus,” Beshear said. “This protects you and other people.”
He said Monday that customers who do not comply may be refused service.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidelines three weeks ago to recommend that Americans wear cloth masks in public.
