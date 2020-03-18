The first case of the coronavirus in Warren County has been confirmed, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday afternoon during a news conference in Frankfort.
A Warren County man has been identified as the first local person to be infected with the virus, according to Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon. No other details about the man were immediately available.
"We have been expecting a case to appear," Buchanon said. "Unfortunately, even as hard as you can pray ... "
Local officials were still digesting the news Wednesday afternoon, which – given the rapid spread of the virus – was not unexpected.
"I'm not surprised that at some point we would have a case," Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson said. "I'm sure our medical professionals are taking good care of the individual.
"Our prayers are with the family and we encourage everyone to remain vigilant," he said.
According to Beshear, there are now 35 confirmed cases of the virus that causes the respiratory disease COVID-19. Those cases are in Jefferson, Fayette, Harrison, Kenton, Warren, Clark, Lyon, Nelson, Bourbon and Montgomery counties.
It is not immediately known through which facility the Warren County man was tested.
– This story will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.