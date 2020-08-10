Gov. Andy Beshear could face a contentious 2021 session of the Kentucky General Assembly, based on the number of pre-filed bills that take aim at the Democrat’s flurry of executive orders tied to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the governor’s own website, he has issued 17 executive orders since declaring a state of emergency because of the coronavirus March 6.
Now the Republican-controlled state legislature is looking to rein in the governor’s ability to unilaterally issue orders that affect the daily lives of businesses and individuals.
Six of the 24 pre-filed bills on the Legislative Research Commission website are related to Kentucky Revised Statute 39A.100, which deals with emergency powers of the governor and local chief executive officers.
During a visit to Bowling Green for a roundtable discussion with local business and civic leaders Monday, Kentucky House Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect, promised that those bill requests would be addressed in the legislative session that begins Jan. 5.
“Be assured, it will be part of the conversation,” said Osborne, an Oldham County resident. “I don’t think anyone ever contemplated that the 39A provision in the statutes would be used in this manner. We’ll have a thoughtful conversation about it.”
The pre-filed bills take aim at the governor’s executive order powers in different ways, limiting the length of the orders or requiring the calling of an special session of the General Assembly in order to validate a declaration of emergency.
“Basically, we need three co-equal branches of government,” said state Rep. Steve Sheldon, R-Bowling Green, who has filed one of the bill requests dealing with executive orders. “We don’t have that under the current governor.”
Sheldon said his pre-filed bill would require the governor to call a special session of the legislature in order for executive orders to continue beyond 15 days.
“He can do emergency orders, but within a couple of weeks the legislature would need to be able to ratify them,” Sheldon said.
Despite the damage to the economy done by the pandemic and the resulting handcuffing of businesses, Osborne said he didn’t anticipate an urgent need to look for new ways to generate revenue during the 2021 session.
Although the 2020 General Assembly deviated from its normal practice of passing biennial budgets and passed a one-year budget because of the uncertainties of the pandemic, Osborne believes it’s best to rely on an economic rebound to generate the revenue needed.
“The budget will dominate the conversation in this session,” Osborne said during a question-and-answer session with the media at Western Kentucky University’s Augenstein Alumni Center. “The one-year budget was a necessity. We felt it was time to step back and develop a budget that was as conservative as possible.
“These are still very uncertain times, but the underlying economy is incredibly strong. Kentucky was on a trajectory of unprecedented revenue growth over the last three years. Ultimately, a growing economy is the best way to generate revenue.”
Osborne did acknowledge the plight of Kentuckians who have lost jobs during the pandemic, particularly those who have struggled to get unemployment insurance benefits.
“We continue to look at the unemployment meltdown,” Osborne said. “Some people have been waiting for benefits since March. These are people who are truly struggling. That has to be our foremost priority.”
