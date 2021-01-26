Kentucky continued to see a decrease in new coronavirus cases Monday, with Gov. Andy Beshear reporting the lowest number of new cases the state has seen in the past four weeks: 1,268. The state’s test positivity rate fell below 10%.
Still, he said Kentucky continues to see a surge in COVID-19 deaths.
On Monday, Beshear reported 39 more deaths to the disease, bringing the state’s death toll to 3,421. Among the deaths Beshear reported were a 73-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man from Warren County.
On Friday, Beshear and first lady Britainy Beshear joined Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman for a memorial ceremony on the Capitol grounds, where American flags were placed to represent each death.
The number of new coronavirus cases may be trending in the right direction after a December surge, Beshear said, but “we are still ... experiencing the number of deaths that correlates with that surge.”
Beshear encouraged Kentuckians to keep wearing masks in public, and he defended his executive actions as Republican super-majorities in the state House and Senate work to curb his emergency powers.
“Hang in there. Do the right things. We will make it,” he said Monday.
The state is continuing to roll out doses of the coronavirus vaccine, but Beshear said supply issues from the federal government have hamstrung its response.
“We have now used 88% of all of the first doses that have been allocated to our state program,” he said.
Beshear said Kentucky administered initial vaccine doses last week to an additional 82,511 people. That same week, however, the state only got about 56,000 doses, meaning it had to use leftover doses it received from the first batch.
“What that means is, by the end of next week, or at the very most I believe the week after, we’ll have used up every bit of excess we have,” Beshear said.
With that, he said, the state’s vaccination rate would drastically decline.
“The problem here is supply, supply and supply,” Beshear said.
The Barren River District Health Department announced Monday a total of 23,941 cases since the pandemic started, 20,448 of which have recovered.
The department’s eight-county district has had 259 deaths reported from COVID-19.
The breakdown of recovered, deaths and total cases by county is Barren: 2,812, 38, 3,313; Butler: 923, 18, 1,111; Edmonson: 616, 14, 705; Hart: 1,255, 16, 1,574; Logan: 1,787, 43, 2,101; Metcalfe: 618, 13, 726; Simpson: 1,265, 20, 1,471; and Warren: 11,172, 97, 12,940.
The Allen County Health Department reported 24 additional COVID-19 cases since Friday. The county has now had a total of 1,487 virus cases since the start of the pandemic, 1,382 of which have recovered. It has reported 21 deaths to date.
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @NewsByAaron or visit bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.