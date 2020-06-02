Gov. Andy Beshear’s daily briefing Tuesday centered on both ongoing protests and the coronavirus pandemic.
“COVID is still out there, it still spreads aggressively, and can still be deadly,” he said. “Do your best to be safe. I know that what’s happening right now is important.”
He urged protest attendees to wear a mask, to spread out if able and to avoid contact with seniors and people with underlying health conditions afterward.
In recent days, protests honoring the lives of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd have spread across the world. Taylor, a black woman, was fatally shot by police during a no-knock raid in Louisville. Floyd, also black, died May 25 when then-Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes while Floyd pleaded for air. Chauvin, who is white, has been fired and charged with murder.
Also under investigation is the death of another black man, David McAtee, 53, who died over the weekend during protests in Louisville. McAtee was fatally shot when local police and Kentucky National Guardsmen were reportedly attempting to break up a “large crowd” after midnight Sunday.
Video released Tuesday by Louisville police apparently shows the popular barbecue stand operator firing a gun as officers approached his business shortly before he was shot to death, acting Louisville police Chief Robert Schroeder said. The video was obtained from security cameras at McAtee’s business and another business. McAtee fired his gun while police officers and Kentucky National Guard soldiers were trying to clear the crowd from a parking lot to enforce a curfew, according to Schroeder.
“This video appears to show Mr. McAtee firing a gun outside of his business door as officers, who are using pepper balls to clear the Dino’s (Food Mart) lot, were approaching his business,” Schroeder said. “This video does not provide all the answers. But we are releasing it to provide transparency.”
Among the unresolved questions: why he opened fire and where were police, Schroeder said.
Beshear later referred to the video as “only one piece” of a larger investigation into circumstances leading to McAtee’s death. Beshear authorized Kentucky State Police to independently investigate.
Police said they were responding to gunfire from the crowd. Two Louisville officers and two Guard soldiers returned fire, Schroeder said. The video, which the department posted on YouTube, doesn’t clear up those questions.
Preliminary reports said McAtee died of a single gunshot wound to the chest, Executive Cabinet Secretary J. Michael Brown said Tuesday.
There were about 13 people at the residence where McAtee was, according to Brown. Seven guns were also recovered at the household, including six handguns and one shotgun, at least one of which authorities believe was discharged.
“They were interviewed, many of them had … gunshot residue samples” taken, he said.
Then-Louisville Police Chief Steve Conrad was fired Monday after it was revealed that the officers involved did not have body cameras on. Those two officers have been put on administrative leave.
Beshear also said Tuesday that the state is reducing the presence of the Kentucky National Guard in Louisville. While he didn’t provide specifics, he said there will be “a sufficient amount there” for “if the worst happens – which no one wants.”
Asked about looting in Louisville on Monday, Beshear equated it to burglary and said “this was a separate criminal act in no way related to the demonstrations.”
A reporter also asked about President Donald Trump’s comments Monday about using the military to “stop the rioting and looting, to end the destruction and arson, and to protect the rights of law-abiding Americans.”
Beshear said the president’s “words of force” are “not appropriate” or “helpful.”
“I don’t know if he’s speaking out of frustration,” Beshear said. “But we do not need the federal government coming in here and taking any of those actions.”
Asked about federal lawsuits filed against him over emergency restrictions, Beshear said he believes a California Supreme Court ruling will ultimately result in a favorable ruling in the cases.
“The ruling basically said during these times, the executive branch has to have latitude to address a worldwide health pandemic, and that a court … shouldn’t be second-guessing it,” he said.
Meanwhile, Beshear also announced 10,185 coronavirus cases statewide, 355 of which are newly confirmed, and 215 are considered probable.
At least 3,275 people have recovered, 481 are currently hospitalized and 85 are in intensive care. Three newly confirmed deaths, and one probable death, brought the total statewide to 442.
At least 253,585 total people have been tested statewide, which is about 5.7 percent of the state’s 4.4 million population.
The Barren River Area Development District’s COVID-19 Dashboard, which uses data from the state Department of Public Health, showed 1,730 cases Tuesday in its 10-county region. Those include 1,045 in Warren, 232 in Butler, 152 in Logan, 92 in Allen, 56 in Edmonson, 54 in Simpson, 49 in Barren, 23 in Hart, 21 in Monroe and six in Metcalfe.
In the eight-county Barren River District Health Department officials confirmed 1,634 total cases, including 1,063 in Warren, 228 in Butler, 153 in Logan, 61 in Edmonson, 52 in Simpson, 42 in Barren, 28 in Hart and seven in Metcalfe. Of those, 915 people have reportedly recovered.
There are 39 total virus-related deaths in the district, including nine confirmed deaths in Edmonson County, six in Butler, five in Warren, three in both Simpson and Logan and one in Barren.
There are at least 97 coronavirus cases in Allen County, according to the latest update Monday from the Allen County Health Department, which is not part of the Barren River district.
The numbers often differ between the state and local sources because of different reporting methods.
– The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.