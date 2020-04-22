Kentucky will "now test anybody that wants a test" at state-run coronavirus test sites, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday, including at a site planned to open next week in Warren County.
That's a change from the system in place so far, in which tests have been given only to people through a two-tier criteria system based on health status and employment, among other factors.
During his daily briefing in Frankfort, Beshear announced a drive-through testing site is expected to open next week in Bowling Green at South Warren High School. It will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Testing areas will also be set up next week in Owensboro, Lexington and Louisville, and Beshear said all four sites will be open for two weeks. The state aims to test 3,000 people during that time.
He also confirmed 196 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, increasing the statewide total to 3,373.
"We are still plateaued," he said. "We are not seeing a day-over-day increase."
The statewide death toll rose to 185 as Beshear confirmed 14 more people died because of the virus, which causes the respiratory disease COVID-19.
At least 1,311 people have recovered and 301 are currently hospitalized, 161 of whom are in intensive care, Beshear said.
In addition, some cases reported before Wednesday's update were wrong because the tested patients live outside Kentucky or the confirmation was a duplicate, Beshear said.
A Barren River District Health Department news release Wednesday said the official coronavirus-related death toll in its eight-county district remains at five, as it has for several days: two in Simpson County and three in Butler County.
According to a statewide list maintained by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, however, the Morgantown Care and Rehabilitation Center has reported four resident deaths as of Tuesday.
Local health department officials also confirmed 28 more cases Wednesday, increasing the total in the health department’s region to 276. The cases include 156 in Warren County, 71 in Butler County, 20 in Simpson County, eight in Logan County, nine in Edmonson County, nine in Barren County and three in Hart County. Metcalfe County has no confirmed cases. Fifty-nine area patients who have been diagnosed with the virus have recovered, according to the release.
There are at least eight confirmed cases in Allen County, according to the Allen County Health Department, which is not part of the Barren River District Health Department.
– This story will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.