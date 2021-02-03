Firing back at a Republican-led rollback of his emergency powers, Gov. Andy Beshear lifted a hefty stack of papers Wednesday to illustrate how many federal COVID-19 guidance documents he said businesses would have to parse on their own if the GOP effort withstands his legal challenge.
“We had to go to court today to challenge three bills,” Beshear told reporters Wednesday in Frankfort.
The governor took aim at House Bill 1 in particular, which has been passed into law after the state House and Senate overrode Beshear’s veto of the legislation.
“It basically said ‘No more of the governor’s executive orders … (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidance is now the law,’ but it didn’t say which guidance,” Beshear said before bending to retrieve a pile of documents.
Hefting the pile onto his podium, Beshear said: “There are 174 CDC guidance documents. Now, I guess every business would have to look through all 174 of these (documents), which multiple ones will apply to them and try to figure out what they do or do not have to do.”
Beshear’s general counsel told Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd on Wednesday that the law threatens to immediately undo many of the governor’s orders to slow the spread of COVID-19, according to The Associated Press.
Later Wednesday, Shepherd issued a temporary injunction to block implementation of House Bill 1 for 30 days, writing that Beshear’s ability to issue uniform public health guidance would be “severely undermined, if not destroyed” were it to go into immediate effect, the Courier Journal in Louisville reported.
Beshear issued the following statement Wednesday evening: “I have taken difficult but necessary steps to stop the spread of COVID and save lives in Kentucky. Today, the Franklin Circuit Court’s order stated that House Bill 1 would ‘create chaos and undermine any effective enforcement of public health standards to prevent the spread of this deadly disease during this pandemic.’ I don’t use emergency powers because I want to. I use them because it is my duty to preserve the lives of Kentuckians.”
H.B. 1 would allow businesses and schools to comply with state-issued COVID-19 guidelines or those from the CDC – whichever is least restrictive, the AP reported.
The lawsuit the governor filed Tuesday also takes issue with two other new laws that were passed despite Beshear vetoes. One would limit the governor’s executive orders in times of emergency to 30 days, unless extended by lawmakers, and the other would give legislative committees more oversight and control over the governor’s emergency administrative regulations, the AP reported.
Meanwhile, Beshear announced 51 new coronavirus deaths Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 3,863.
Even with virus deaths surging weeks after holiday gatherings, Beshear said the state is trending in the right direction with its new daily case totals. He announced 2,592 new coronavirus cases Wednesday. The number is up by 100 cases from the same day last week, but it’s “significantly less” than the two weeks before that, he said. The state’s test positivity rate also fell again Wednesday to 8.53%, Beshear said.
Locally, the Barren River District Health Department reported that it has confirmed a total of 25,206 cases since the pandemic started, 21,961 of which have recovered. There are 279 total virus deaths in the department’s eight-county region.
The breakdown of recovered cases, deaths and total cases by county is Barren: 3,074, 39, 3,554; Butler: 1,017, 18, 1,209; Edmonson: 664, 14, 800; Hart: 1,379, 23, 1,676; Logan: 1,908, 44, 2,208; Metcalfe: 685, 13, 785; Simpson: 1,334, 21, 1,536 and Warren: 11,900, 107, 13,438.
The Allen County Health Department, which is not part of the Barren River district, reported 11 new cases Wednesday. There have been 1,593 cases of COVID-19 in the county to date. The death toll in Allen County is 21.
Reopening schools is a top priority, Beshear also said Wednesday, adding that universal masking, proper ventilation and community mitigation efforts must be in place.
“We are on track to become the fastest state to vaccinate our teachers, and that means that there is going to be an expectation and encouragement to get our classrooms open in some form,” Beshear said.
Explaining the focus on “density control,” Beshear said it “may mean that the in-person opportunity (at any given school) is a little bit different. ...
“We need to be able to create the 6 feet in as many circumstances as possible. We cannot have crowded hallways,” he said.
Beshear said he is working with the state Department of Education to create a plan where all schools can reopen for some form of in-person learning March 1. But he said that through the end of this school year, all schools will need to have a virtual option for parents who choose it, according to a governor’s office news release.
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @NewsByAaron or visit bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.