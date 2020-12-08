In what he called an encouraging sign of slowing the growth in coronavirus cases statewide, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 3,114 new cases Tuesday, which is more than 1,000 cases fewer than the same day one week earlier. The state’s positivity rate fell to 9.56%.
“It’s a lot of cases. It is more than we want, but the good news is it’s over 1,000 cases less than last Tuesday. Again, the growth in cases appears to be slowing, and we hope that holds through the rest of the week,” Beshear said.
Kentucky has had 205,668 reported cases to date.
Beshear reported 20 additional virus deaths Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 2,102 in the pandemic. Five of those deaths were Kentuckians younger than 60 years old, Beshear said.
Although Kentucky’s supply of ventilators is not an issue at this time, Beshear issued a warning about the state’s diminishing capacity of intensive care unit beds.
To illustrate his point, Beshear referenced a map that revealed four regions across the state, from southern to eastern and northern Kentucky, with either inpatient or ICU beds higher than 80% occupancy.
For southcentral Kentucky, a region on Beshear’s map that encompassed Warren County and its neighboring counties, ICU bed occupancy was at more than 88%.
“What this tells me is we’re in a very precarious situation,” Beshear said.
With the first vaccine doses expected to arrive in Kentucky this month, Beshear said he’s seeing a major shift in the public’s confidence and willingness to get the vaccine.
“I believe our bigger challenge – as opposed to building confidence in the vaccine – is going to be asking for patience from people,” Beshear said.
Long-term care residents and staff along with frontline health care workers will be the first to receive the vaccine, followed by teachers and first responders, Beshear said. Then comes the much broader designation of essential workers.
Pending FDA approval on Thursday, Beshear said, vaccines could be made available to Kentucky hospitals – including The Medical Center at Bowling Green – by next week.
In defending his order to suspend in-person instruction at both public and private, religious schools – which is the subject of a legal challenge by Attorney General Daniel Cameron – Beshear cited the following statement from the American Medical Association: “The public health order at issue in this case, which temporarily ordered the closure of all Kentucky schools from kindergarten through high school for in-person learning was based in sound scientific consideration.”
Middle and high schools are to remain in remote instruction until Jan. 4, while elementary schools may reopen as of Dec. 7 if their county is not in the red zone with coronavirus incidence and schools follow public health guidelines.
Locally, Beshear reported 130 new cases in Warren County on Tuesday.
The Barren River District Health Department on Tuesday announced a total of 15,245 cases since the pandemic started, 12,388 of which have recovered. There have been 188 deaths reported from COVID-19 in the department’s eight-county region.
The breakdown of recovered/deaths/total cases is Barren: 1,907, 29, 2,225; Butler: 536, 16, 654; Edmonson: 368, 13, 459; Hart: 735, 4, 1,051; Logan: 1,149, 36, 1,346; Metcalfe: 357, 4, 458; Simpson: 639, 9, 878; and Warren: 6,697, 77, 8,174.
The Allen County Health Department, which is not affiliated with the Barren River District Health Department, reported 11 new cases Tuesday.
Allen County now has had a total of 825 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 723 deemed fully recovered and off quarantine. The remaining 86 active cases are in quarantine currently. The county’s death toll remains at 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.