On Tuesday, as the country topped 400,000 coronavirus deaths for the first time, Gov. Andy Beshear also hit back at Republican supermajorities in the state House and Senate, which approved legislation that would clip his emergency powers.
Speaking during a news conference he gave in Frankfort, Beshear announced he had issued a series of vetoes, including three bills that he said would “hamper what have been comparatively successful steps we’ve taken in Kentucky,” toward the pandemic.
To make his case, Beshear cited public opinion polling that he said showed that “the actions we take, even though painful, have the support of the vast majority of Kentuckians.” Those actions include restrictions on restaurant occupancy, ordering K-12 schools to close for in-person classes and asking people to stay home and avoid gatherings.
“By taking these steps, we’ve been successful” at keeping its residents alive, Beshear said, referencing a line graph that charted Kentucky’s comparatively low rate of COVID-19 deaths normalized by population. Between neighboring states Illinois, Indiana, Tennessee, Missouri and Ohio, Kentucky was at the bottom of the pack.
“We’re more successful than other states at keeping people alive. We’re vaccinating people at a faster rate, and we’re going to pull out our ability to take steps to keep everybody around and alive until we get them vaccinated? This would be like getting into the fourth quarter and pulling two of your players off the court and going three on five.”
Among the issues Beshear raised with the bills is that they would create confusion and chaos because “no business is going to know what they can and can’t do,” he said.
Also on Tuesday, Beshear reported 2,250 new COVID-19 cases, which he noted is down slightly from last week. He reported 27 additional deaths Tuesday.
The positivity is also down to 11.55%, Beshear said, adding that the state’s vaccination rate is outpacing its anticipated supply.
In answer to that trend, Beshear said he was formally asking the federal government to double the amount of the vaccine shipped to Kentucky.
“We are proving that we can get it into people’s arms, but right now and moving into the future, we’re going to be sitting around with entire days where we’ve already run out of vaccine,” Beshear said.
“I am confident that in Kentucky if we had unlimited vaccine, we could easily immunize 200,000 to 250,000 people a week, if not more today if we had enough vaccine,” Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, said Tuesday. “We get about 54,000 doses per week approximately, and that’s all we can do.”
Locally, the Barren River District Health Department reported a total of 22,839 COVID-19 cases, 19,500 of which have recovered, it said Tuesday. The department’s eight-county region has had 243 virus deaths to date.
The breakdown of recovered cases, virus deaths and total cases by county is as follows: Barren: 2,668, 35, 3,132; Butler: 877, 17, 1,052; Edmonson: 589, 13, 681; Hart: 1,182, 14, 1,470; Logan: 1,701, 42, 2,006; Metcalfe: 596, 12, 687; Simpson: 1,201, 17, 1,426; Warren: 10,686, 93, 12,385.
Allen County has had a total of 1,432 cases reported since the start of the pandemic, with 1,278 deemed to have “fully recovered” from the initial infection. The county has 19 virus deaths to date, the health department reported.
